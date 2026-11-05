Hofseth Biocare ASA Resolution To Increase The Share Capital
Pursuant to the Board Authorisation, the Board resolved at a Board meeting held today, on 5 November 2026, to increase the share capital by NOK 2,375 through the issuance of 237,500 shares allocated to the members of the Board as remuneration for the first half of 2026.
Following registration of the capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the share capital of the Company will be NOK 5,224,731.38, divided into 506,473,138 ordinary shares and 16,000,000 unlisted preference shares in Class B, in each case with a par value of NOK 0.01.
This disclosure is subject to the disclosure requirement pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail:...
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