Hofseth Biocare ASA Resolution To Increase The Share Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 30 June 2026 regarding the resolution passed at the annual general meeting that remuneration payable to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for 2026 shall be paid through the issuance of ordinary shares to Board members. The general meeting further resolved to grant the Board authorisation to increase the share capital in the Company through the issuance of new shares with a total value of up to NOK 1,550,000, corresponding to 155,000,000 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01 (the "Board Authorisation").

Pursuant to the Board Authorisation, the Board resolved at a Board meeting held today, on 5 November 2026, to increase the share capital by NOK 2,375 through the issuance of 237,500 shares allocated to the members of the Board as remuneration for the first half of 2026.

Following registration of the capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the share capital of the Company will be NOK 5,224,731.38, divided into 506,473,138 ordinary shares and 16,000,000 unlisted preference shares in Class B, in each case with a par value of NOK 0.01.

This disclosure is subject to the disclosure requirement pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail:...