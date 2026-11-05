Frontline Source Group Launches Fractional Executive Staffing Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Placing 10 Part-Time C-Suite Leaders Nationwide With Published Monthly Pricing Dallas, TX, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas executive search firm opens fractional CEO, COO, CFO, Controller, CRO, CHRO, Chief of Staff, CTO, Chief AI Officer, and Chief Legal Officer searches, with CIO, CISO, and CMO next. Every fractional candidate is screened by the same team that runs Frontline's full-time C-suite searches, and every engagement is scoped in writing before it starts.



Frontline Source Group's new fractional executive division places 10 part-time C-suite leaders nationwide, from CEO and CFO to Chief AI Officer, with typical pricing published for every role starting at $2,500 a month. Summary: Frontline Source Group, a nationwide staffing and executive search firm founded in Dallas in 2004, now places experienced C-suite executives with small and mid-sized companies for a set number of hours each month. Every role has its own page with typical hours and monthly pricing, starting as low as $2,500 a month. Frontline Source Group has launched a fractional executive division that places experienced C-suite leaders with companies across the United States on a part-time basis. Ten fractional roles are available now, each with published typical hours and monthly pricing, so companies can see what senior leadership will cost before the first conversation. A fractional executive is a senior leader who works for a company part-time, usually a set number of hours each month, instead of as a full-time employee. Companies use fractional executives to get C-suite judgment for a capital raise, a growth stage, a turnaround, or a leadership gap without carrying a full-time executive salary, bonus, and benefits. The division is run by the same executive search team that places full-time CFOs, COOs, and CEOs for Frontline, so every fractional candidate goes through the same screening used in a permanent executive search. It is led by Founder, President, and CEO Bill Kasko alongside Shelly Hubble, CSP, Senior Vice President of Operations. Ten fractional C-suite roles, each with published pricing Frontline publishes typical monthly pricing for every fractional seat it places, something few executive search firms do. Ranges are typical, not quotes; the final number depends on hours, scope, and company complexity and is set in a written proposal before any engagement starts.

Fractional role Typical hours a month Typical monthly cost Fractional CEO 40 to 100 $8,000 to $30,000 Fractional COO 20 to 80 $5,000 to $20,000 Fractional CFO 10 to 60 $3,000 to $25,000 Fractional Controller 20 to 80 $2,500 to $12,000 Fractional CRO 20 to 80 $6,000 to $20,000 Fractional CHRO 20 to 60 $4,000 to $15,000 Fractional Chief of Staff 20 to 80 $4,000 to $15,000 Fractional CTO 20 to 80 $5,000 to $20,000 Fractional Chief AI Officer 20 to 60 $6,000 to $25,000 Fractional Chief Legal Officer 20 to 80 $5,000 to $25,000

Coming next: fractional CIO, CISO, and CMO. These are the seats clients ask about most that do not yet have a dedicated page. A fractional CIO covers IT strategy, systems, and vendor management; a fractional CISO leads security programs and compliance readiness; a fractional CMO owns brand positioning and demand generation. Companies that need one of these leaders now can start a search through the employer request form.

Why Frontline is launching a fractional division now

The division grew out of client requests. Over the past few years, owners, boards, and private equity sponsors who already used Frontline for full-time executive searches began asking for a CFO two days a week, or a COO for nine months while the company grew into the role. Frontline filled those requests case by case before building a dedicated practice.

The broader hiring data points the same way:



Fractional share of executive hiring has more than doubled. Industry hiring data shows that the share of new executive job postings that are fractional has more than doubled over the past five years, and CFO roles make up the largest single category.

The fractional workforce is growing fast. The number of U.S. professionals holding fractional executive titles has more than tripled since 2019, and fractional job postings have continued to climb through 2026. Small and mid-sized companies are the buyers. The vast majority of fractional executive postings come from small and mid-sized companies rather than large enterprises. Finance leads demand, with growth spreading into operations, marketing, people, and technology.

"Our clients asked for this long before it had a name. A growing company needs a CFO's judgment for a lender process or a COO to build the playbook, but it does not need a $200,000 salary sitting on the payroll every month. We built the division the same way we have built every service line since 2004: we listened to what clients needed and put our executive search process behind it. People. Process. Service."

Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO, Frontline Source Group

"The biggest mistake I see is bringing in a fractional CFO, COO, or CISO before anyone has written down what that person owns. Decide which decisions they can make on their own, which ones come back to the CEO, and how many hours a month the job really takes. Get that right and fractional works."

Bill Kasko

How Frontline's fractional engagements work

Every Frontline fractional engagement starts with scoping. Before any candidate is presented, Frontline and the client agree in writing on the monthly hours, the decisions the role owns, the reporting line, and how the leader will be available during busy periods such as month-end close or a board meeting. Engagements can be remote, on-site, or hybrid, and hours can rise for a capital raise or acquisition and come back down afterward.

Frontline then presents a short slate of screened executives for the client to interview, and the selected leader works the agreed hours under a written proposal. If a client later decides to hire its fractional leader full-time through Frontline, that hire becomes a direct hire placement and is covered by Frontline's 5-Year Placement Warranty from that point forward. The warranty does not apply to the fractional engagement itself. Companies that want a permanent leader from day one can use Frontline's C-suite executive search practice.

"A fractional executive has to be ready to lead on day one, often for a few days a month, so we screen them the same way we screen a full-time CFO or COO. Then we put the scope in writing: the hours, the decisions they own, and who they report to. That is what makes a part-time leader work in a growing company."

Shelly Hubble, CSP, Senior Vice President of Operations, Frontline Source Group

Key facts at a glance



What: Frontline Source Group fractional executive division, placing part-time C-suite leaders nationwide

Roles available now (10): CEO, COO, CFO, Controller, CRO, CHRO, Chief of Staff, CTO, Chief AI Officer, Chief Legal Officer

Coming next: CIO, CISO, CMO

Typical pricing: $2,500 to $30,000 a month depending on role, hours, and scope, published on each role page

Typical hours: 10 to 100 hours a month

If hired full-time: optional; the hire becomes a direct hire placement covered by the 5-Year Placement Warranty (not part of the fractional engagement itself)

Leadership: Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO, and Shelly Hubble, CSP, Senior Vice President of Operations

Fees to executives: none; Frontline never charges candidates Hub: frontlinesourcegroup.com/fractional-staffing.html

How to get started

Companies can request a discovery call through the employer request form, noting the seat they need, roughly how many hours a month the work requires, and whether the role is remote, on-site, or hybrid. Frontline's executive search team scopes the engagement and budget, then presents a short slate of screened executives.

Executives who have led a function at the C-suite level and want fractional, interim, or project work can join Frontline's fractional talent network at frontlinesourcegroup.com/how-to-apply.html. Frontline never charges candidates any fees, and its recruiters email only from the @frtline.com domain.

About Frontline Source Group

Frontline Source Group is a nationwide staffing agency and executive search firm founded in Dallas in 2004 by Bill Kasko. The firm provides executive search, direct hire, contract, contract-to-hire, and fractional executive staffing across accounting and finance, technology, human resources, legal, administrative, engineering, energy, healthcare, dental, pharmacy, life sciences, grocery and retail, and C-suite leadership. Frontline has completed more than 5,619 placements with a 98.94 percent executive placement retention rate, operates 32 plus offices nationwide, and backs every direct hire with its 5-Year Placement Warranty, 20 times the 90-day industry standard.

Frontline holds 5.0-star ratings from hiring managers and placed professionals on independent review platforms, and it has been recognized nationally for recruiting excellence and for client and candidate satisfaction for nine consecutive years. Client reviews are on the firm's testimonials page, and its full list of recognition is on its awards page. Learn more at frontlinesourcegroup.com.

About Bill Kasko

Bill Kasko is the Founder, President, and CEO of Frontline Source Group and specializes in C-suite executive search. He founded the firm in Dallas in 2004 and has grown it from a single office to 32 plus offices nationwide. He also regularly briefs regional economic researchers on hiring and wage trends.

Media contact

Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO, Frontline Source Group

901 Main Street, Suite 4650, Dallas, TX 75202

(214) 760-7700 | ...

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Frontline Source Group, a nationwide staffing agency and executive search firm founded in Dallas in 2004, with 32 plus offices across the United States.

Press Inquiries

Bill Kasko

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