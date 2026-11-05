Lost Money On Amdocs Limited Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 30.07% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the November 3, 2026 news about Amdocs Limited; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Amdocs Limited on November 3, 2026.

If you lost money on Amdocs Limited securities, share your Amdocs Limited loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Amdocs Limited investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: November 3, 2026

Share price decline: $18.77 per share, or 30.07% Closing price: $43.66 on November 4, 2026



What happened?

On November 3, 2026, Amdocs reported fourth quarter and full-year 2026 results, revealing the Company now forecasts a 7%-11% pro forma constant-currency revenue decline in fiscal 2027 amid a T-Mobile dispute. Management disclosed the“we are facing major headwinds due to the situation we have with T-Mobile [...] resulting in a significant decline in our revenue and profitability outlook for next year.” Management further disclosed it is“also facing a dispute concerning the recently signed agreement with T-Mobile, which escalated into a legal dispute during the last quarter.”

On this news, Amdocs stock fell $18.77 or 30.07%, to close at $43.66 on November 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"Amdocs Limited shares dropped 30.07% after it was disclosed on November 3, 2026 that Amdocs had projected fiscal 2027 revenue down 14.3% to 17.9% and twelve-month backlog down approximately 9.6% year over year, while citing a contract dispute with T-Mobile that both companies said involved notices of material breach. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Amdocs Limited investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Amdocs Limited investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Amdocs Limited investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Amdocs Limited investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Amdocs Limited securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Amdocs Limited investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Amdocs Limited investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Amdocs Limited, investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Amdocs Limited investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Amdocs Limited should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Amdocs Limited investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Amdocs Earnings Press Release

Amdocs Limited SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.