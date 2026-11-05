ACWA Issues Statement On Election Of Becerra As Governor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) issued the following statement from Executive Director Karla Nemeth on the election of Xavier Becerra as California's next governor.

“ACWA congratulates Governor-elect Becerra on his successful campaign and looks forward to working with his administration to advance solutions that ensure a reliable and affordable water future for California.

“Affordability is front and center for California voters, and water is a driver of that. As climate extremes and aging infrastructure drive up the cost of providing reliable water services, collaboration between local water agencies and state partners will be essential to addressing these pressures.

“Through ACWA's Vision for Our Water Future initiative, our diverse membership has come together to identify water priorities and develop a specific solutions-focused policy framework. We look forward to building this work with the governor-elect, his administration and the Legislature to advance actionable solutions for California.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

