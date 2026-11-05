Mooresville Victorian Christmas Announces 2026 Festival In Downtown Mooresville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A free day of holiday traditions, history, contests and family entertainment is set for December 5

Mooresville, INDIANA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooresville Victorian Christmas will bring holiday spirit and local history together at the Mooresville Victorian Christmas Festival on December 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Mooresville, Indiana. The educational nonprofit invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive day of activities, performances and community traditions.

Guests can take part in Find the Elf, the 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt and Historical Trivia. The Gingerbread House contest will be on display at the Mooresville Public Library, where visitors can cast their votes. Festival trolley stops throughout downtown will connect attendees with activities and attractions at participating locations.

At the Mooresville Public Library, festival goers can vote in the Gingerbread House contest. Newby Elementary will feature vendors, high wheel bicycles and a one-room school room. First Christian Church will host the Harp School and vendors, while the Mooresville Arts Partnership will welcome vendors alongside dance and musical acts. The Boys and Girls Club of Morgan County will offer kids' activities.

MudWorks will serve as the Official Ornament Stop, with ornaments available to the first 150 families. Upper Room Church will host the Adzooks Puppet Show. Visitors can plan their day around these trolley stops and explore the range of activities offered at each destination.

Free entertainment will include a silhouette artist, magician, old-time fire truck, trackless train and petting zoo, Historical displays and reenactments, appearances by Scrooge and Dickens, musical acts and additional attractions will round out the day's program.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity to bring Christmas and history together while welcoming families to experience the character of Downtown Mooresville,” said Misty Eilar, spokesperson for Mooresville Victorian Christmas.“From hands-on activities and contests to performances and historical displays, there will be something for visitors of all ages to enjoy.”

Mooresville Victorian Christmas extends special thanks to Kenny and Debbie Caine of Kenny Johnson Body Shop for revitalizing the Victorian sleigh, which will be displayed in the Government building on Harrison Street. The organization also recognizes Andy Hendricks of A-1 Window Cleaning for donating the sleigh last year.

The festival thanks its many sponsors, including The UPS Store #3777, Law Office of Julie Fred, Citizen's Bank and Visit Morgan County, along with other supporters whose contributions help make the community event possible.

As an educational nonprofit, Mooresville Victorian Christmas brings Christmas and history together through its annual festival. More event information is available at mooresvillevictorianchristmas.com.

Press Inquiries

Misty Eilar

info [at] mooresvillevictorianchristmas.com



480 Town Center Street #225

Mooresville, IN 46158