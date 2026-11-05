Red-eyed Tree Frog (Chlorohyla chloris) by Australian Museum

New Australian Museum research reveals the importance of private land for frog conservation as FrogID Week returns from 6–15 November.

- Dr Jodi RowleySYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Your backyard could hold the key to protecting Australia's threatened frogs, with the Australian Museum calling on Australians to help scientists uncover the species living in their neighbourhoods during FrogID Week, from 6–15 November 2026.The call follows new Australian Museum research highlighting the important role private land plays in frog conservation. The study analysed almost 500,000 FrogID records from NSW, finding that 86 per cent came from private land. Of the 24 threatened frog species examined, 20 had been recorded on privately owned properties.With one in five Australian frog species threatened with extinction, scientists are encouraging Australians to record calls using the free FrogID app to help identify where threatened species are surviving.Dr Jodi Rowley, Australian Museum Lead Scientist for FrogID and Curator of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Biology, said recordings from the community are helping fill important gaps in scientists' knowledge of Australia's frogs.“We need to know where threatened frogs are surviving if we're going to protect them. Some of the most valuable information we're getting is coming from people recording frogs around their own homes.“FrogID recordings continue to reveal important locations for threatened species, including the tiny Magnificent Brood Frog and the showy Green and Golden Bell Frog.“But we're not just looking for rare frogs. We want people to record any frogs they hear. Even recordings of common species are valuable, particularly when people return to the same location, as they help us understand how frog populations are changing over time.“You don't need to travel into the wilderness to contribute to scientific discovery. There could be frogs calling in your own backyard, and we'd love to hear them,” Dr Rowley said.Kim McKay AO, Director and CEO of the Australian Museum, said FrogID Week gives every Australian an opportunity to contribute to important scientific research.“FrogID is one of the most accessible ways Australians can become citizen scientists. All you need is a smartphone and a few minutes to listen to the frogs around you.“Every recording contributes to our understanding of Australia's biodiversity, and the more people who participate, the more we can discover about the incredible species that share our environment,” Ms McKay said.Now in its ninth year, FrogID has collected more than 1.5 million frog records through its free app. Last year's FrogID Week recorded 118 species, the highest number ever documented during the event, with more than 26,700 verified records collected over 10 days.Despite this, FrogID recordings currently cover approximately 44 per cent of Australia, with scientists aiming to expand coverage beyond 50 per cent. Recordings from rural and remote communities are particularly important, helping scientists fill gaps in areas where little is known about local frog populations.This year, scientists are particularly keen to hear from 20 priority frog species, including threatened and rarely recorded frogs, as well as communities where few or no recordings have been submitted.HOW TO GET INVOLVEDAustralians can take part by downloading the free FrogID app and recording frog calls wherever they hear them. Every recording is reviewed by Australian Museum experts and contributes to scientific research and conservation.FrogID Week runs from 6–15 November 2026.For more information or to download the free app, visit .

Matt Fraser

Moxee Communications

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YOUR BACKYARD COULD HOLD THE KEY TO PROTECTING AUSTRALIA'S THREATENED FROGS News Provided By Moxee Communications November 05, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Science, Technology



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