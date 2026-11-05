Liquid Plumbing Marks 50 Years Serving Orange County Homes

Liquid Plumbing service vans at the company's Anaheim headquarters, where the family-owned plumber has been based as it marks 50 years serving Orange County.

Founded in San Clemente in 1976, the family-owned Anaheim plumbing company now handles repairs, repiping, sewer and water heater work across Orange County.

- JT HoppingANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Plumbing is marking 50 years in business this month. Martin "Jay" Hopping started the company in 1976, running it from his home in San Clemente and taking residential repair calls. The business later moved to Costa Mesa and then to Anaheim, where it is headquartered today on East Winston Road."My father started Liquid Plumbing in San Clemente doing plumbing repairs," said JT Hopping. "Fifty years later we're still working on homes across Orange County, including a lot of older systems that need replacement."A Family Business, Not a National ChainLiquid Plumbing remains family-owned, with Jay's son, JT Hopping, involved in the business today. While the company has grown well beyond the repair calls Jay handled in San Clemente, it still serves Orange County homeowners as a local company rather than as part of a national plumbing chain.The company gives a flat-rate price before work begins and backs its work with a one-year guarantee.Many of its plumbers have been with the company for years, and Spanish-speaking plumbers are available.From Repairs to Whole-House WorkThe company started with everyday plumbing repairs and has taken on larger work over the decades. Repairs are still a core part of the business, from dripping faucets and running toilets to leaking shower valves and garbage disposals.Many Orange County homes were built with galvanized steel or polybutylene pipe, and much of that plumbing is now reaching the end of its life. Rusty water, low pressure throughout the house and repeated leaks are common signs a home needs repiping.Today, Liquid Plumbing also handles whole-house and partial repiping, replacing those aging lines with PEX or copper. Lifetime warranty coverage is available on qualifying repipe installations. In one recent project, the team repiped a 4-unit condo building in Rancho Santa Margarita where 1980s copper lines had developed pinhole leaks under the slab, rerouting the new PEX lines so they no longer run beneath the foundation.The company also repairs and replaces sewer lines, cleans drains, finds leaks and repairs slab leaks, and installs tank, tankless and heat pump water heaters, water softeners, filtration systems, gas lines and plumbing fixtures.Recognized by Customers and the CommunityLiquid Plumbing holds a 4.9-star rating from 147 Google reviews. Customers often mention clear explanations, on-time arrivals and clean work areas. "They were able to schedule an appointment for us for the same day," one Orange County homeowner wrote in a Google review. "He explained the problem, took care of it, and explained everything to us."The company has been recognized by Yelp with its "People Love Us on Yelp" award, is a verified Clean Energy Connection plumber, and is a member of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce. It is a licensed California C-36 plumbing contractor.Liquid Plumbing also thanks those who serve the community, offering 10% off to active-duty military, veterans, retired military and their families, and to fire, law enforcement and EMT personnel and their families.Serving Orange CountyFrom its Anaheim headquarters, Liquid Plumbing serves Villa Park, Orange, Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda, Fullerton, Santa Ana, Tustin, Irvine, Newport Beach and surrounding communities. The company works on both older Orange County homes and newer properties where homeowners are upgrading their plumbing systems.About Liquid PlumbingEstablished in 1976 by Martin "Jay" Hopping, Liquid Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing contractor headquartered in Anaheim, California. The company provides residential plumbing repairs, repiping, sewer and drain services, water heaters, water treatment and gas line services throughout Orange County. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Liquid Plumbing2211 E Winston Rd, STE AAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 677-4221California Contractor License #322064

Ryan McArthur

Liquid Plumbing

+1 714-677-4221

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Liquid Plumbing Marks 50 Years Serving Orange County Homes News Provided By Liquid Plumbing November 05, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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