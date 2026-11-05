Oxford Hall Celebrates 35 Years In New Cumberland With Local Roots And A Growing International Reach

Oxford Hall Celtic Shop in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, celebrates 35 years of Irish and British imports, Celtic gifts, and café hospitality.

A green“Blarney Stone” decorated with a Celtic shamrock sits outside Oxford Hall Celtic Shop in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

A hearty Irish breakfast at Oxford Hall's Tea Corner Café in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, with fried eggs, sizzling sausages, rashers of bacon, and thick-cut brown bread.

Bridge Street business marks its 35th anniversary November 5 as it builds an international reputation for tea expertise, while working towards local delivery.

- Cindy WashburnNEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oxford Hall Celtic Shop will celebrate 35 years in New Cumberland on November 5, marking more than three decades of serving the community from Bridge Street while continuing to find new ways to reach customers both close to home and around the world.Oxford Hall's story began even earlier, with the Washburn family selling imported goods from their home. Cindy Washburn later helped bring that family business to New Cumberland, where Oxford Hall grew into a destination for Celtic imports, gifts, food and, increasingly, tea.Over the past 35 years, the shop has become part of the fabric of downtown New Cumberland. Oxford Hall has supported community events and developed relationships with neighboring businesses and local institutions, including the historic West Shore Theatre."We've watched New Cumberland change over the years, and we've changed along with it, but being part of this community has always been at the center of Oxford Hall," said Cindy Washburn.From a Pennsylvania Shop to an International Tea ResourceWhile Oxford Hall remains firmly rooted in New Cumberland, its expertise is increasingly reaching well beyond Pennsylvania.The shop has long carried an extensive selection of imported loose-leaf teas, traditional British and Irish packaged teas, teapots and tea accessories. That decades-long familiarity with traditional tea culture has also found a new audience online.Oxford Hall's in-depth guide to the history, use and care of the traditional Brown Betty teapot has become one of the shop's most successful online resources, drawing readers searching for information about the iconic British teapot and helping establish Oxford Hall as an online authority on traditional tea.The shop's tea resources and products have attracted links and references from tea-related websites and international information sources, extending the reach of a small Pennsylvania business to tea enthusiasts far beyond its storefront."What has surprised us is how many people are finding Oxford Hall because they want to learn about tea, not just buy it," Washburn said. "We've been working with these products and traditions for decades. The internet has given us a way to share that knowledge with people who may never have the opportunity to walk through our front door."Oxford Hall offers dozens of loose-leaf varieties alongside imported British and Irish tea brands and traditional tea ware, including authentic English Brown Betty teapots.An Irish Meal, Delivered to Your DoorEven as Oxford Hall reaches a wider audience online, it is also working to make its New Cumberland café more accessible closer to home.Oxford Hall is working on launching delivery through DoorDash, allowing area customers to order authentic Irish dishes from its café for delivery. This additional service will represent another step in the evolution of a business that began with a family selling imported goods from home decades before online shopping and app-based food delivery existed.The combination is fitting as Oxford Hall approaches its anniversary: a business built around preserving traditions while continually finding new ways to share them."Oxford Hall has never been about staying frozen in time," Washburn said. "The traditions matter, the quality matters and the relationships we've built matter. But how we bring those things to people can keep changing."On November 5, Oxford Hall will mark 35 years in New Cumberland with a history that remains distinctly local, even as its products, knowledge and reputation increasingly travel far beyond Bridge Street.About Oxford Hall Celtic ShopOxford Hall Celtic Shop is a family-owned Celtic shop and café located in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The business offers imported Irish, Scottish, Welsh and British goods, Celtic gifts and apparel, an extensive tea selection, traditional tea ware and authentic foods through its retail shop and café. For 35 years, its New Cumberland location has served generations of customers while supporting the surrounding community and other local businesses.

Cindy Washburn

Oxford Hall Celtic Shop and Tea Cafe

+1 717-774-8789

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Oxford Hall Celebrates 35 Years in New Cumberland With Local Roots and a Growing International Reach News Provided By Richie Treadway - Digital Marketing for Local Business November 05, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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