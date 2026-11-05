Xinge Wang Leads Digital Marketing For TA Factory's Gold-Winning Maison Margiela Fragrances Campaign

Recognized at the 2026 NY Digital Awards, Tokyo 1995“Letter Never Sent” translates fragrance into a digital story of ink, paper and memory.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TA Factory's campaign for Maison Margiela Fragrances' Tokyo 1995“Letter Never Sent,” with Xinge Wang serving as Digital Marketing Lead, has won Gold in the Strategy & Marketing - Advertising Campaign category at the 2026 NY Digital Awards. The recognition highlights a campaign that used carefully considered imagery and motion to communicate the emotional character of a fragrance through digital content.

Created to support Maison Margiela Fragrances' first city-exclusive fragrance and the first Eau de Parfum in its REPLICA Memory Collection, the campaign addressed a central challenge in fragrance marketing: conveying scent through a screen. Its approach brought the fragrance's story into focus through tactile imagery, deliberate motion and the intimate atmosphere of an unsent letter.

The concept looks back to Tokyo in 1995, as handwritten correspondence and faxes began giving way to email. At its center is a letter written but never delivered, preserving feelings in a physical object. Calligraphy, blooming ink, wood textures and kraft paper gave that memory a visual form, connecting the fragrance's character with REPLICA's approach to recreating moments through scent.

The fragrance's Tokyo exclusivity also shaped the creative direction. The campaign needed to communicate a sense of place while remaining faithful to Maison Margiela Fragrances' identity. References to analog materials and Japanese writing traditions grounded the imagery in the story's setting, inviting audiences to imagine the texture of paper, the movement of ink and the atmosphere surrounding a private act of correspondence.

Wang's digital marketing approach connected the campaign concept with the needs of each placement, shaping assets around audience, context and the consumer journey. The work balanced the fragrance's quiet emotional narrative with clear focal points and a consistent visual identity across digital formats. Decisions about pacing, framing and detail followed the same central idea, helping each asset contribute to the larger campaign.

“Strategy wasn't a deck that sat beside the creative, it was built into every frame,” said Wang.

Achieving that consistency required close collaboration with experienced photography teams. The digital assets needed to feel continuous with reference footage shot in Japan, capturing both Tokyo's urban polish and the quieter atmosphere of vintage print shops and calligraphy studios. The team refined grain, lighting, color and depth to create a cohesive cinematic world.

Motion played an equally deliberate role. Ink spreading and paper settling established an unhurried rhythm that reinforced the fragrance's reflective mood. These small movements encouraged viewers to linger over materials and details, allowing the story of the unsent letter to unfold through the images.

The fragrance launch also received coverage from Hypebeast, WWD Japan, Perfume Stars, Simon Says Drip, EVOKE, and luxyora, bringing its Tokyo-centered story to audiences beyond the city where the product is sold. That broader editorial attention provided context for a release rooted in a specific location and cultural atmosphere.

For Wang, the Gold recognition reflects the collaboration behind the campaign and the value of carrying a clear strategic idea through every creative decision. She credits the Maison Margiela Fragrances and TA Factory teams with bringing the project's visual and emotional direction together.“Winning Gold at the NY Digital Awards is a recognition of that shared effort, and a sign that a quiet, story-led approach can stand out in a very loud digital landscape,” said Wang.

About Xinge Wang

Xinge Wang is the Digital Marketing Lead at TA Factory, where she leads the development of digital assets for global beauty brands on evergreen product launches, seasonal and holiday campaigns, and brand partnerships across multiple channels including e-commerce, social, paid media, and retail partners. Her work combines audience insights, brand strategy and an understanding of Gen Z aesthetics to create content tailored to its platform and marketing purpose. She focuses on connecting creative execution with campaign goals, ensuring that individual assets support a clear and consistent brand message.

David S. Roseman

Axiom Press

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Xinge Wang Leads Digital Marketing for TA Factory's Gold-Winning Maison Margiela Fragrances Campaign News Provided By Ana Tsiung November 05, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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