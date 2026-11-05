Unitec Launches Next-Generation Proximity Systemtm 2026 To Simplify Uniform Program Management For Large Workforces

The Proximity System brings employee eligibility, uniform allowances, approvals, compliance requirements, inventory, ordering, reporting, returns, and distribution into one connected system. Employees receive a simple way to order approved uniforms.

The next generation platform automates employee eligibility, strengthens compliance, controls uniform spending, and manages multiple locations in one system.

- Fixed Route Director at a public transportation organizationWESTMINISTER, MD, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unitec Distribution Systems announced the launch of The Proximity SystemTM 2026, a completely redesigned uniform program management platform built for organizations with 500 or more uniformed employees across multiple locations. It gives operations, procurement, and HR teams one place to manage eligibility, allowances, spending, compliance, inventory, and reporting.Many large organizations still manage uniforms with spreadsheets, email chains, and paper forms, with eligibility rules that vary by position, location, union agreement, or safety requirement. The Proximity SystemTM 2026 replaces those disconnected processes with one controlled system.“Our vision has always been to take the complexity out of uniform management so organizations can focus on what they do best. With the next generation of The Proximity SystemTM, we've combined advanced technology, automation, and decades of industry expertise to deliver greater efficiency, accountability, and control,” said Elise Elfman, President and CEO of Unitec Distribution Systems.A Better Way to Manage Employee UniformsKey capabilities include:Automated Employee Eligibility: Annual allowances, dollar-based programs, quantity limits, issue schedules, and allocations for new hires and promotional merchandise are managed automatically.Union and Collective Bargaining Agreement Compliance: Contract-specific entitlements, required protective apparel, and purchasing restrictions are enforced automatically, with audit-ready transaction records.HRIS, Payroll, ERP, and Single Sign On Integration: Employee data synchronizes with existing systems, eliminating duplicate entry and manual roster updates.Enterprise Reporting and Real-Time Insights: Spending and budget usage are tracked by employee, department, location, or division, and reports export easily for financial reviews and audits.Returns and Reissue Management: Optional capabilities for tracking and managing returns, reissuing usable uniforms, and fit exchanges help reduce replacement purchases, minimize waste, and improve operational efficiency.Multiple Location Program Management: Designated administrators oversee the entire program while employees or managers order within preapproved rules for their location, department, or division.More Than Uniform Ordering SoftwareUnitec goes beyond traditional uniform supply by combining technology, product sourcing, customization, order fulfillment, program management support, and dedicated customer service into one comprehensive solution. Unitec holds multiple state MBE/SBE, WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), and SBA Women-Owned Small Business certifications, supporting supplier diversity initiatives and public procurement goals.Public sector organizations can also access these programs through the RFxPremiercooperative contract for Uniform Purchase and Management Services, competitively awarded in 2025, allowing eligible state, local government, and educational entities nationwide to work with Unitec without a separate bidding process.“One of the best business decisions we have ever made was to allow Unitec to handle our uniform business. Working with Unitec has allowed my staff to concentrate on our core business and leave the management of our uniform program to the professionals,” said a Fixed Route Director at a public transportation organization.Organizations managing uniforms for 500 or more employees can learn more about The Proximity SystemTM 2026 at uniformsbyunitec or schedule a consultation at .About Unitec Distribution SystemsFounded in 1927 and headquartered in Westminster, Maryland, Unitec Distribution Systems provides managed uniform programs for large corporations and government agencies, combining employee ordering, uniform customization, fulfillment, administrative controls, and dedicated account support in one comprehensive program. Trusted by more than 425 companies across government, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and distribution, Unitec has issued more than 1.5 million uniforms through its proprietary Proximity SystemTM. Learn more atTake a 2-Minute Scorecard Evaluation to Rate Your Current Program.

Amanda Bortz

Unitec Distribution Systems

+1 410-876-6227

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Unitec Launches Next-Generation Proximity SystemTM 2026 to Simplify Uniform Program Management for Large Workforces News Provided By Unitec Distribution Systems November 05, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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