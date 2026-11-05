Multi-Platinum Pop Icon Tiffany Makes Her Film Debut In Dark Comedy 'DRAGGED OFF'

Photo courtesy of IndustryWorks Studios

Hot off her New York Off-Broadway debut, acclaimed recording artist Tiffany goes head to head with alter-ego in the dark comedy 'DRAGGED OFF'.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The outrageous dark comedy 'DRAGGED OFF' directed by Chris Vinan, is preparing for release following its acquisition for distribution by IndustryWorks Studios.The film stars pop icon Tiffany Darwish ("I Think We're Alone Now") as Kasey K, a pop star attempting a major comeback when a bizarre legal mishap threatens to give the rights to her name, music and the tour to Lacey (Derrick Barry ), her celebrity drag-queen impersonator. What begins as a battle over a comeback rapidly spirals into a surreal war over fame, identity and celebrity.Dragged Off brings together an unusually eclectic cast of entertainment and pop-culture personalities, including Tiffany Darwish, Derrick Barry, Latrice Royale, Taryn Manning ('Orange is the New Black'), William Hung and Justin Jedlica (known as the "Human Ken Doll") among others.The film also features special cameo appearances from rock-and-roll legend Tommy James, actor and musician Corey Feldman, and drag king and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula winner Landon Cider."We made Dragged Off to be unpredictable, ridiculous and completely unapologetic," said director Chris Vinan. "It brings together people from completely different corners of entertainment for a story about celebrity and identity that just keeps getting more insane."Directed and written by Chris Vinan, Dragged Off combines celebrity satire, drag culture and dark comedy into an unconventional independent feature about the increasingly blurry line between a celebrity and the people who make a living impersonating one.For sales, licensing and more information on Dragged Off, contact IndustryWorks Studios.ABOUT INDUSTRYWORKS STUDIOSIndustryWorks Studios (“IWS”) is a feature film and tv production and distribution company under the direction of CEO Evan Tylor. IndustryWorks has successfully developed, produced, financed and distributed feature films and original series' including the popular hot show 'Van Helsing' for Netflix. IndustryWorks has been delivering high-quality productions and introducing emerging new talent consistently to audiences worldwide since 2005. IndustryWorks Studios continues to add to its vast growing catalog of films and series and remains one of the most active production and worldwide distribution companies.Genre: Comedy, SatireDistributor: IndustryWorks Studios Inc.Cast: Tiffany Darwish, Derrick Barry, Latrice Royale, Taryn Manning, William Hung, Justin Jedlica, Ryan Leader, Alan Bagh, Suhir, Meggie Tenser, Virginia Shannon, Mitsy Sanderson, Timothy Waldron and Hettie Lynne HurtesWriter: Chris VinanDirector: Chris VinanFOR SCREENERS AND MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:IndustryWorks Studios...For more information, interviews and photographs please contact:Lesley Diana │ The Promotion People

IndustryWorks Studios

Caterina Scrivano

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Multi-Platinum Pop Icon Tiffany Makes Her Film Debut in Dark Comedy 'DRAGGED OFF' News Provided By IndustryWorks Studios November 05, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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