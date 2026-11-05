Newman's Plumbing Backs Sewer Line Repair With A Lifetime Workmanship Guarantee

Newmans-Plumbing-Drain-Line-Trench

A Newman's Plumbing service trailer on a residential call while a technician works at the home's foundation access.

A Newman's Plumbing crew installs new PVC drain, waste and vent pipe in an excavated trench beside a building.

- John Newman, Owner of Newman's PlumbingPORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newman's Plumbing Service & Repair, a licensed and insured residential and light commercial plumbing company, is highlighting its lifetime guarantee on workmanship for its sewer line repair and replacement and drain cleaning work across Hampton Roads, including Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Suffolk, Virginia. The guarantee gives homeowners clear assurance that the work done in their home is backed by the company that did it.Newman's Plumbing has served Hampton Roads homeowners since 1994. Its sewer line repair and replacement services address damaged and failing sewer lines, while its drain cleaning and hydro-jetting services clear stubborn blockages, all handled by the same licensed, insured team."We do it right the first time, and we stand behind our work with a lifetime guarantee on our workmanship," said John Newman, owner of Newman's Plumbing. "We're a service company that comes to the customer, so the work has to speak for itself."Homeowners in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Smithfield can reach Newman's Plumbing for emergency and scheduled sewer and drain service, with the same lifetime workmanship guarantee in every community the company serves.FAQWhat does Newman's Plumbing's lifetime guarantee cover?Newman's Plumbing offers a lifetime guarantee on its workmanship, including its sewer line repair and replacement and drain cleaning work. Customers in every community the company serves receive the same guarantee.Which areas does Newman's Plumbing serve for sewer and drain work?Newman's Plumbing provides sewer line repair and replacement and drain cleaning in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Smithfield, Virginia, from the same licensed, insured technicians.What sewer and drain services are available?Newman's Plumbing offers sewer line repair and replacement, drain cleaning, and hydro-jetting, along with emergency plumbing, leak detection, water heater service, and grease trap service. Customers can book online or by phone.About Newman's Plumbing Service & RepairNewman's Plumbing Service & Repair is a licensed and insured residential and light commercial plumbing company serving Portsmouth and all of Hampton Roads, Virginia, including Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Smithfield. The company offers emergency plumbing, commercial plumbing, drain cleaning, tankless water heater installation and repair, water filtration, leak detection, hydro-jetting, sewer line repair and replacement, and grease trap service, backed by 24/7 emergency dispatch and a lifetime guarantee on workmanship. Learn more at newmansplumbingservice.Newman's Plumbing Service & Repair2140 Colorado AvePortsmouth, VA 23701(757) 465-0883...Media ContactJohn Newman, OwnerNewman's Plumbing Service & Repair...(757) 465-0883

John Newman

Newman's Plumbing Service & Repair

+1 (757) 465-0883

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Newman's Plumbing Backs Sewer Line Repair With a Lifetime Workmanship Guarantee News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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