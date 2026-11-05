Mountain Valley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Announces $5,000 Donation To Youth Nature Education Nonprofit

The Northern Colorado home services company supports The Kiva Center as the nonprofit develops a therapist-guided teen mental health program.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mountain Valley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has announced a $5,000 donation to The Kiva Center, a Colorado nonprofit that provides nature-based education and hands-on learning programs for young people. The donation, along with volunteer time from the company's team, follows Mountain Valley's participation in The Kiva Center's Harvest Festival in Boulder on October 18, 2026, where the residential plumbing and HVAC provider hosted a community dunk tank.The contribution comes as The Kiva Center develops a teen mental health program that pairs wilderness exploration with guidance from a licensed therapist. The program builds on the organization's focus on nature connection as a foundation for emotional well-being, giving teens a structured outdoor setting to build confidence, coping skills, and relationships with peers. The Longmont Community Foundation lists a teen mental health pilot program among the Kiva Center efforts it supports, alongside scholarships for summer skills programs.The Kiva Center's mission centers on building inner strength and compassion in Colorado youth through nature-connection experiences. Its programs include homeschool enrichment, after-school and summer programs, school outreach, and family learning experiences, with an emphasis on time outdoors, practical skills, meaningful relationships, and a sense of belonging. The organization became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2017 and has reached more than 600 students through its programs, according to its public fundraising profile.The Harvest Festival brought community members together at The Kiva Center, and Mountain Valley's dunk tank offered festivalgoers a lighthearted way to join in. The company's involvement extends beyond the event itself, with team members contributing their time to support the organization's work with local youth.“The Harvest Festival was a chance to bring neighbors together and have some fun, but the bigger goal is supporting the people and organizations that make this region a better place to live,” said John-David“JD” Beck, owner of Mountain Valley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.“The Kiva Center gives young people time outside, practical skills, and a real sense of belonging. Backing that kind of work is part of what it means to be a local company.”Beck acquired the company in 2022 and has since focused on strengthening its operations, team culture, and role in the community while preserving the business's roots in Estes Park. The company's service area now extends across the Front Range, including Longmont, Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley.Mountain Valley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a residential home services company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, with an original office in Estes Park. The company provides plumbing, heating, and cooling services to homeowners across Northern Colorado, including water heater repair and replacement, furnace and boiler service, heat pump and air conditioning installation, ductless mini-split systems, and drain and sewer work.

John Beck

Mountain Valley Plumbing Heating & Cooling

+1 9703172519

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Mountain Valley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Announces $5,000 Donation to Youth Nature Education Nonprofit News Provided By Elevated Audience November 05, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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