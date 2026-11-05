Jynneos Market Forecast To 2030: Analysis Of Market Size, Growth Rate, Trends, And Projections

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Jynneos Market

The Business Research Company's Jynneos Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jynneos vaccine market is gaining significant attention due to increasing concerns over infectious diseases such as monkeypox and smallpox. This market's growth is shaped by numerous public health initiatives and advances in vaccine technology, reflecting a broader effort to improve preparedness against emerging zoonotic threats. Let's explore the current market dynamics, growth drivers, key developments, and regional outlook for Jynneos.

Steady Expansion of the Jynneos Market Through 2026

Historically, growth in the Jynneos market has been driven by global efforts to eradicate smallpox, responses to past monkeypox outbreaks, advancements in safer vaccinia-based vaccines, government preparedness programs, and public health vaccination campaigns. Moving forward, the market is expected to expand due to increasing risks from zoonotic diseases, growing national vaccine stockpiles, enhanced funding for biodefense, improvements in global disease surveillance, and wider adult immunization programs. Emerging trends forecasted to influence the market include greater emphasis on preventing infectious diseases, adoption of non-replicating vaccine platforms, expansion of government immunization initiatives, increased stockpiling of strategic vaccines, and heightened awareness about zoonotic infections.

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Understanding Jynneos and Its Protective Role

Jynneos is a vaccine formulated to protect against both monkeypox and smallpox. It contains a modified vaccinia virus that does not replicate within the body but stimulates the immune system to recognize and combat these viruses effectively. This immune response provides durable protection, helping individuals resist infection if exposed in the future. The non-replicating nature of Jynneos makes it a safer alternative compared to traditional smallpox vaccines, especially for people with weakened immune systems.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Jynneos Market

The increasing number of monkeypox cases worldwide is a major growth driver for the Jynneos market. Monkeypox, caused by the monkeypox virus from the orthopoxvirus family, has been spreading due to factors like intensified global travel and closer contact between humans and wildlife, which facilitate faster transmission beyond isolated outbreaks. Jynneos is particularly effective in protecting vulnerable populations against monkeypox. For example, by September 2024, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported over 100,000 confirmed monkeypox cases across more than 120 countries since January 2022, along with more than 200 deaths. This rising case count underscores the increasing demand for Jynneos vaccines.

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Combined Vaccines Advancing Public Health Preparedness in the Jynneos Market

A notable trend within the Jynneos market is the development of combination vaccines aimed at protecting against multiple diseases simultaneously. These combined vaccines reduce the number of injections required, making immunization programs more efficient. For instance, in August 2024, Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology firm based in Denmark, announced that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority approved JYNNEOS (MVA-BN) for preventing smallpox and pox in adults aged 18 and older who are at high risk. The non-replicating JYNNEOS vaccine offers a safer option, especially for immunocompromised individuals, reflecting efforts to enhance global public health preparedness against emerging infectious diseases.

Regional Overview of the Global Jynneos Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Jynneos market, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure and government programs. Meanwhile, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and expansions.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Jynneos Market Forecast to 2030: Analysis of Market Size, Growth Rate, Trends, and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 05, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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