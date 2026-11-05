Arunachal Guv Highlights PM Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Spirit At Statehood Day Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday highlighted the importance of national unity and cultural harmony, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' has created meaningful opportunities for cultural exchange, mutual understanding and stronger people-to-people connections among states across the country.

The Arunachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan in Itanagar celebrated the Statehood Days of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, along with the Foundation Days of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that India's greatest strength lies in its unity amid extraordinary diversity.

"Every state and Union Territory has its own distinct history, language, traditions, cuisine, art and cultural identity, yet all are united by the shared values of the Constitution, patriotism and a deep sense of belonging to one nation."

He added that such celebrations provide an opportunity for people to understand, appreciate and respect one another's cultural heritage, thereby strengthening the spirit of national integration.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Parnaik said the initiative has fostered cultural exchange, mutual understanding and closer people-to-people connections among states.

He also added that India's growing international recognition, reflected in the 36 highest national honours conferred on the Prime Minister by different countries, has further enhanced the country's global standing.

Appreciating the colourful cultural presentations, the Governor said traditional art, music and dance are living expressions of India's civilisational heritage and play an important role in transmitting cultural values to younger generations.

Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd) also lauded the young participants of 'Let's Speak Arunachal', an NGO engaged in developing children's public-speaking, communication and presentation skills.

Emphasising the importance of effective communication and self-confidence, the Governor said the ability to articulate ideas and express one's views would be essential for children's future success.

He presented Governor-engraved pens to the participants in recognition of their efforts.

Adding a special dimension to the celebration, Sonam, a specially-abled student of Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, along with Master Tsevang Tsondup and Joram Amree of VKV, Chimpu, delivered engaging presentations introducing Delhi, Keralam and Punjab and highlighting their respective cultural heritage and identities.

The cultural programme showcased India's rich diversity through traditional dances presented by students of VKV at Chimpu, graceful Bharatanatyam performances by Bhagyashri and Nandana, and a patriotic dance by students of Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired in Chimpu.

Members of the Malayali and Punjabi communities added vibrancy to the celebrations through lively group performances, including Tiranga and Bhangra, reflecting the joy of cultural expression and the spirit of national unity.