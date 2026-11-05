Tragic Building Collapse In Old Delhi Leaves Two Dead And Five Injured

Tragedy in Old Delhi

Two people were killed and five others injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar area at approximately 10:30 AM on Thursday. The incident occurred at Property No. 4548, located in Gali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Shehatara, near Ajmeri Gate.

According to a detailed report, the collapse occurred when unauthorised construction on the second and third floors gave way, bringing down the entire structure. Rescue teams and civic authorities rushed to the spot and deployed floodlights to facilitate search and rescue operations. Efforts continued through the night as authorities searched for individuals feared trapped beneath the debris.

Operational Challenges and Investigations

The narrow and densely populated locality posed significant challenges for rescue operations. The building is situated at the end of a dead-end lane barely three feet wide, making the site inaccessible to motorised vehicles, rescue trucks and heavy earthmoving machinery. Consequently, rescuers, medical personnel and more than 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zonal labourers had to reach the site on foot. The debris was primarily removed manually, with teams also using compact equipment to facilitate the operation. Given the high density of buildings in the surrounding area, emergency structural safety inspections of neighbouring properties were also initiated to prevent the possibility of further collapses.

A preliminary inquiry by the MCD revealed major violations of building regulations and alleged unauthorised construction by the building's owner, identified as Samiullah. According to the inquiry, on April 28, 2026, the MCD Maintenance Department (City SP Zone) issued an advisory to Samiullah regarding the deteriorating condition of the building. The owner was instructed to undertake structural strengthening work under the supervision of an empanelled structural engineer. The notice explicitly clarified that it did not constitute permission for fresh construction or reconstruction. Subsequently, following a police alert on June 15, 2026, regarding unauthorised activity at the premises, an inspection was conducted, during which basic repair work was found to be underway. However, the owner allegedly proceeded with extensive reconstruction, adding second and third floors under the pretext of carrying out minor repairs, without informing or obtaining permission from the MCD.

Structural Failures and Financial Misrepresentation

Preliminary findings further indicate that the shuttering for the newly cast third-floor lintel was hurriedly removed due to fears of official action against the unauthorised construction. The uncured slab subsequently collapsed, triggering a chain reaction that brought down the entire G+3 structure, the report stated. Records further revealed that Samiullah had paid Rs 75,114 in property tax on April 22, 2026, under the self-assessment (SUNIYO) scheme for the financial years 2020–21 to 2025–26. In the declaration, the property was described as a Ground plus Four (G+4) structure spread across 80 square metres. Officials noted that declaring additional floors in property tax records was allegedly a deliberate attempt to mislead authorities and seek protection under special laws while undertaking unauthorised additions to the building.

Government Response and Accountability

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, visited the collapse site and expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives. She also announced strict administrative action against those found responsible for the incident. She ordered the immediate suspension of the area's Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) for alleged dereliction of duty. The Chief Minister also directed the registration of an FIR against the building contractor and owner Samiullah. The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a post on X, said, "Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta has ordered immediate suspension of the concerned JE and AE, a thorough inquiry into the incident, and registration of an FIR against the contractor." Gupta also directed officials to provide immediate financial ex-gratia assistance to the families affected by the tragedy and ensure the best possible medical treatment for all injured victims. She further said, "Strict directions have also been issued to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families. Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law." In addition, the Chief Minister ordered safety audits of all adjoining properties and instructed field teams to identify and immediately stop unauthorised construction activities across the national capital. She also appealed to citizens to adhere to prescribed structural safety standards and refrain from undertaking unsafe or unauthorised alterations to buildings.

Legal Actions and Ongoing Concerns

The deceased have been identified as Kishori, aged 40, and Sanjeet, aged 45. Police said a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was being registered against the building owners and contractors. Rescue operations were continuing at the site.“A case under Section 105 of the BNS is being registered against the building owners and contractors. Rescue operations are continuing,” police said.

The Chawri Bazar incident is the latest in a series of building collapses reported in Delhi, bringing renewed attention to concerns over civic oversight, unauthorised structural additions and the deteriorating condition of ageing infrastructure in the national capital. Earlier, on October 25, 2026, a residential structure collapsed in Harsh Vihar following allegedly unauthorised structural alterations, leaving multiple occupants injured. Before that, on October 7, 2026, four people, including two children, were killed after a dilapidated five-storey residential building collapsed in Seemapuri in East Delhi. Similarly, on September 6, 2026, seven people lost their lives after a five-storey residential building collapsed during alleged unauthorised renovation work in Satya Niketan, West Delhi. Following the incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had directed that structural safety certificates be made mandatory for old properties.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the authorities over the recurring building collapse incidents in the national capital, alleging that accidents were taking place every month and claiming several lives.“Accidents are happening in Delhi every month, claiming dozens of lives,” he said. Bharadwaj further alleged that although Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces building safety audits after every such incident, officials of the MCD and Delhi Police were collecting money from building owners in the name of conducting these inspections.“After every incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promises building safety audits. But in the name of these audits, MCD and police officials are collecting money from building owners. Now even the Fire and Revenue Departments are involved in these extortion practices,” Bharadwaj alleged. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)