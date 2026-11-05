Student Of The Year After Dark Song Jo Bhi Hona Hai Ho Jayega Is Out Now

Student Of The Year: After Dark song 'Jo Bhi Hona Hai Ho Jayega' unveiled

'Jo Bhi Hona Hai Ho Jayega' song from Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming series 'Student Of The Year: After Dark' was unveiled on Thursday. Sung, written and composed by Chaar Diwaari and Samad Khan, the song brings "Chaar's signature experimental sound into the world of St. Teresa's, where secrets, rivalries and danger lurk around every corner. While the trailer gave audiences a taste of the mystery, the song shows just how strange things can get."

Speaking about the song, Chaar Diwaari said, "I think the fun part about this song is that it doesn't really behave the way you expect it to. We are exploring different genres such as qawali and mid-tempo in this in a way where the transitions feel effortless. The lyrics talk about Murphy's Law in a way where it feels liberating. The lyrics reflect positive nihilism. Samad and I have been close friends for a while so making this song felt like it was long overdue."

The creative process behind the track

Talking about creating the track, Samad Khan said, "Diwaari and I didn't want to make something that sounded too polished or predictable. We wanted the track to have its own personality, something that feels slightly off in places but in a good way. We played around with different sounds and ideas until we found something that felt right for this world. I think that's what I enjoy most about working with Diwaari. We can try the weirdest things without worrying too much about whether they make sense to anyone else and somehow, they end up making sense in the song."

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark will be released on JioHotstar on November 13.

Shanaya Kapoor and Reema Maya on the series

Sharing her experience working on the show, Shanaya Kapoor said,“Playing Ayesha and Aditi has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor. While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn't be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha's mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi's search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It's this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.”

Director Reema Maya shared, "Student Of The Year - After Dark is grit, angst and heart. It is for the youth of now. A popular franchise reimagined for current times. The trailer is a glimpse into the new world we have created. There is so much more in store! I wanted to explore the relentless competition that our youth find themselves grappling with. What happens when the need to succeed becomes all-consuming - destroying friendships, and even oneself. Our characters are young, ambitious, flawed and certainly not above suspicion. It is a murder mystery - competition series, where the competition is part of the investigation. I had a lot of fun taking commercial tropes of characters and dissecting their psyche."

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