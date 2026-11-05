Grand Diwali Celebrations Light Up Moradabad And Ayodhya In Uttar Pradesh

Spectacular Deepotsav Celebrations in Moradabad

Moradabad on Thursday witnessed a grand and spectacular Deepotsav celebration as more than 5 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) illuminated the city, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle. The grand event was organised with elaborate preparations by Nagar Nigam at Ramleela Maidan. A huge gathering of people arrived at the venue to witness the spectacular display, while several dignitaries and prominent personalities also attended the event, adding to its grandeur.

Diwali Festivities Across Uttar Pradesh

Diwali celebrations are in full swing across India. When it comes to Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, as always, is witnessing grand and spectacular celebrations, illuminating the city with the festive spirit of Diwali. A grand Deepotsav also took place on the banks of the sacred Gomti River at Maa Kamakhya Dham near Ayodhya.

Record-Breaking Displays at Maa Kamakhya Dham

Rudauli MLA Ram Chandra Yadav said, "Today, a grand 'Deepotsav' took place on the banks of the sacred Gomti River at the Maa Kamakhya Dham-a revered site in our Ayodhya district-surpassing the record set in the previous year. By lighting over 1,51,000 lamps, the devotees of the Mother Goddess have established a remarkable new record. I welcome and congratulate everyone. I pray to the Mother Goddess to continue showering her blessings upon her devotees..."

CM Yogi Adityanath on Social Unity and Heritage

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Ayodhya's Deepotsav scheduled to be held on November 7 as a symbol of social unity, saying the festival brings together people from different sections of society through shared faith and cultural participation. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that caste divisions had historically been used as a basis for politics, while the Deepotsav, initiated by the state government in 2017, had transformed Ayodhya's cultural heritage into a celebration involving people from all walks of life.

"Lamps burn in different hands, but their light unites the entire society. This is the message of Deepotsav," he said. "Caste rigidity divides society, while shared faith and culture weave it into a single thread. Shri Ayodhya ji's Deepotsav is a vibrant example of this social unity. Before the year 2017, governments that made caste division the basis of politics completely ignored this cultural force that unites society. The double-engine government changed this mindset by starting Deepotsav in 2017 and transformed the cultural heritage of Ram Nagari into a festival for all people," CM Yogi added.

He said people from different backgrounds participate in the event with equal enthusiasm and devotion. "Under the illustrious guidance of the revered saints and the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, today religious leaders, students, sanitation workers, potters, and traders all participate in this event with equal enthusiasm and devotion. Here, identity is not determined by caste, but by participation. This is the vision of a harmonious society. Jai Jai Shri Ram," he added.

Traditions and Significance of Diwali

This year, Diwali is falling on November 8. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, the festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, festive decorations and the exchange of sweets. An integral part of the celebrations is the tradition of making rangoli at the entrances of homes, courtyards and prayer spaces. Created using colourful powders, flowers, and other natural materials, rangoli designs are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and bring good fortune into homes. The vibrant patterns also symbolise happiness, positivity, creativity and hospitality, adding colour and warmth to the festive celebrations. (ANI)

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