UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Jordan, Offers Condolences To Slain Officer's Family

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack in the Jordanian capital, Amman, which claimed the life of a member of the Public Security Directorate after he was assaulted with a sharp object, and left a patrol officer injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's strong condemnation of such terrorist and criminal acts, reaffirming its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

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The ministry also extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased officer, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished the injured officer a speedy recovery.

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Earlier on Thursday, Jordanian authorities said a security officer was stabbed to death in the country's capital Amman, calling it a "terrorist attack".

"The Public Security Directorate mourned the martyrdom of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah, who was killed in a cowardly terrorist attack," the directorate said in a statement. Another officer was injured in the incident, it added.

Authorities said the attack took place in front of the Sri Lankan embassy, where the victim was stabbed with a "sharp object".

The officer was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, the directorate said. A nearby police patrol responded immediately and arrested the attacker, it added.

King Abdullah II, during a visit to Kazakhstan, "emphasised that Jordan will not falter in its fight against terrorism and extremism, nor will it allow anyone to threaten its security or harm its citizens", the royal court said in a statement.

The second officer wounded in the incident sustained injuries to their face as he tried to intervene and was in a stable condition. Security agencies were investigating, the directorate said.

The attack comes two weeks after gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 others when they stormed a Greek Orthodox church in Karak governorate.

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