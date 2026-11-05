Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Team: When Will Be His Next Match With Al Nassr?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday announced his retirement from international football, sending fans and longtime supporters into a flurry.

Ronaldo holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals and has captained Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

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His impressive record has led many fans to call him the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), with many followers of the game heartbroken to see a legend go. However, bidding farewell to the beloved red CR7 jersey doesn't mean he's stepped off the field completely.

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Ronaldo will still appear in matches for Al Nassr, with fans being able to watch him play as soon as this month.

According to Saudi Pro League fixtures, Al Nassr will be taking on Al Hazem on November 21 and will take on Al Shabab on November 27.

Al Nassr will also be playing against Al Sadd Sports Club on November 24, at the AFC Champions League.

The legendary footballer joined Al Nassr in 2022, marking a major turning point in his career and helping the Saudi Pro League reach new heights.

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