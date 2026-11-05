Danielle Birriel Launches Independent AI Visibility Consulting Practice For Enterprise Brands

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Most leadership teams still judge search by rankings and traffic, but buying decisions now start inside AI answers. A brand can sit on page one of Google and never get mentioned when a customer asks ChatGPT who to hire. I give executives an honest, measurable view of where they really stand.”"New advisory practice gives leadership teams an outside, data backed view of how ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI see their brand, and whether their marketing team or agency is getting it right

FORT MYERS, Fla. - November 5th, 2026 - Danielle Birriel, an AI visibility advisor and SEO strategist with more than 12 years in search, today announced the launch of Danielle Birriel Consulting, an independent advisory practice that helps large brands measure and improve how they appear in AI powered search.

Buyers increasingly ask AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google's AI Overviews which company to choose. Most marketing reports still track rankings, traffic and clicks, and rarely show whether a brand is actually named in those AI answers. Danielle Birriel Consulting closes that gap for leadership teams with an independent benchmark, a clear diagnosis and a prioritized roadmap.

"Most leadership teams are making decisions about search without seeing where buying decisions now start," said Birriel. "A brand can rank on the first page of Google and still be left out of the answer when a customer asks AI who to hire. My job is to give executives an honest, measurable view of where they stand, with nothing to sell them afterward."

The practice offers three engagements:



AI Visibility Benchmark : a four to six week assessment that scores a brand's visibility out of 100 across five AI search experiences (Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, AI powered map results, ChatGPT and Perplexity), compares it with named competitors, and delivers an executive readout and roadmap.

Marketing and Agency Audit: an independent review, conducted under NDA, of whether a company's SEO and AI visibility program is delivering. It includes a scorecard, a check of reported results against real data, and a confidential leadership briefing. The audit can also be scoped for private equity due diligence. Executive Advisory: ongoing quarterly or annual support with scheduled retests, board ready reporting and review of major search decisions and vendors.

Every engagement is built on two frameworks Birriel developed and tests on her own work first. The AI Visibility Score measures how consistently AI platforms recognize, cite and recommend a brand. Agent-Ready SEO explains the four signals behind that score: entity clarity, extractable answers, demonstrated authority and technical trust. The full methodology is published at daniellebirriel/my-approach, and Birriel's research is available at daniellebirriel/insights.

The practice is deliberately independent. Birriel does not take on implementation work for advisory clients, so findings stay unbiased and clients choose who carries out the work.

Birriel holds a master's degree in computer science and a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Central Florida. She has led more than 500 campaigns for over 100 businesses across 20+ industries, and in 2014 founded D&D SEO Services, a local SEO agency serving small and mid sized businesses. Her full bio is available at daniellebirriel/about-danielle-birriel.

Leaders interested in a benchmark, audit or advisory engagement can request a scoping call at daniellebirriel/contact.

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About Danielle Birriel Consulting

Danielle Birriel Consulting is an independent AI visibility advisory practice for enterprise brands and leadership teams. Founded by Danielle Birriel, an SEO strategist with more than 12 years in search and a master's degree in computer science, the practice provides AI Visibility Benchmarks, Marketing and Agency Audits, and Executive Advisory. Its work is built on two proprietary frameworks, the AI Visibility Score and Agent-Ready SEO, and measures brand visibility across Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, AI powered map results, ChatGPT and Perplexity. Learn more at daniellebirriel.