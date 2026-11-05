Inherited A Los Angeles House With Unpaid Property Taxes? As-Is Home Buyer Explains The Five-Year County Deadline

MENAFN - GetNews)"As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Los Angeles logo"As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Los Angeles, now located at 4252 Crenshaw Blvd, explains why five years matters for Los Angeles County homes behind on property taxes and what owners and heirs can do first.

Los Angeles, California - November 5, 2026 - For a Los Angeles County home that falls behind on property taxes, five years is the date that matters. Under California Revenue and Taxation Code section 3691, a residential property that has been in tax default for five years or more becomes subject to the county tax collector's power to sell. As-Is Home Buyer, the cash home buying company that operates as As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Los Angeles, is explaining that deadline as it begins operations at a Los Angeles business address at 4252 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

Before the five-year mark, owners have a way to catch up over time. The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector offers an Installment Plan of Redemption, known as the Five-Pay Plan, that spreads defaulted taxes over five years. According to the Treasurer and Tax Collector's website, the plan is open to residential property less than five years in default, and opening it prevents the property from being sold at public auction. Once a home passes five years, the plan is no longer available, and paying the full amount owed becomes the main way to keep it out of a tax sale.

The deadline is not rare. Property records pulled from PropertyRadar on November 2, 2026 showed 1,917 homes within 10 miles of the 90018 ZIP code that were five or more years behind on property taxes. The same pull found 434 homes tied to an open probate case that PropertyRadar had matched to a property. These are a data vendor's counts, not the county's, and the county's own figures may differ.

The two problems often land on the same family. An heir may not learn about unpaid taxes until the estate is opened, and a sale has to be signed by someone with legal authority, such as the executor or administrator. Heirs should confirm who can sign with the estate's attorney before making any decision.

"When a family inherits a house, the tax bill is usually the last thing anybody looks at," said Nick Hedberg, owner of As-Is Home Buyer. "If the house is under five years behind, the county's payment plan may let the family keep it. If it's past five years, they need a plan to pay it off or sell before the county does. We'd rather people hear that early, whatever they decide."

The company buys inherited houses and probate sales across Los Angeles County as is, in any condition. Sellers pay no commissions and no closing costs. After an owner or executor describes the house, the company makes a no-obligation cash offer within 24 hours, and a closing can happen in as little as 7 to 14 days or later if the seller needs more time. Probate has its own court steps, which can affect when a closing is possible.

This release is general information, not legal or tax advice. Owners should confirm their property's status directly with the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector.

Owners can reach the company at (323) 622-6021 from 8 AM to midnight, seven days a week, or at.... Its 15 city pages for Los Angeles County and nearby Ventura County communities, and the offer request form, are at .

About As-Is Home Buyer

As-Is Home Buyer is a cash home buyer founded in 2016 that purchases houses directly from owners, without repairs, showings or commissions. In Los Angeles it operates as As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Los Angeles, and it buys in several other U.S. markets. Nicholas Hedberg holds California DRE license #02016456, and the brokerage is Beverly & Company, DRE #02078273. The company's aim is a clear cash offer and a closing date that fits the seller.