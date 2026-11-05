Cory Watson Attorneys Named To 2027 Best Law Firms List In Five Practice Areas

MENAFN - GetNews) Firm earns Tier 1 Birmingham rankings in five practice areas and a national Tier 3 ranking, marking its 17th year of recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - November 5, 2026 - Cory Watson Attorneys has been named to the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms® by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, earning rankings in five practice areas at the national and metropolitan levels.

Firms included in Best Law Firms are recognized for professional excellence, with consistently strong ratings from clients and peers. A tier designation reflects the high quality of a firm's practice and the breadth of its legal expertise.

Cory Watson Attorneys received the following rankings:

National – Tier 3

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Birmingham – Tier 1



Civil Rights Law

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

The recognition is especially meaningful because it is rooted in peer review. Rankings combine client feedback with evaluations from leading lawyers, who assess the professional abilities of colleagues practicing in the same region and legal field. Recognition from fellow attorneys reflects the dedication and skill of the Cory Watson team and the respect the firm has earned across the legal community.

This recognition marks 17 years of Cory Watson Attorneys ranking among the nation's best law firms. On behalf of its thousands of clients nationwide, the team at Cory Watson Attorneys is honored to accept this distinction.

About Cory Watson Attorneys

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $4 billion for clients nationwide.

Cory Watson attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigation involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective products, and they are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. The firm's practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.