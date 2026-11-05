MENAFN - GetNews)"As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Indianapolis"As Indianapolis acts on houses left empty for years, As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Indianapolis outlines who should manage a vacant home while it sells, and lists a 463 number and a Berkley Rd address.

Indianapolis, Indiana - November 5, 2026 - Indianapolis is taking a harder line on houses that stay empty for years. The city's Department of Business and Neighborhood Services started a Continuous Vacancy Program this year that gives it authority to act on properties vacant six years or more without repairs, WRTV reported in January. The department estimated that 150 to 200 properties would qualify in 2026, and the city said 60 percent of them are owned by out-of-state entities or companies.

As-Is Home Buyer, which buys houses in central Indiana as As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Indianapolis, publishes a guide for owners of vacant houses who are deciding whether to sell, and now lists an Indianapolis phone number, (463) 282-3371, and a street address at 632 Berkley Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

The guide, titled "Who should manage a vacant Indianapolis house while the sale is pending?", starts with responsibility. It recommends naming one available person for each job: access, routine checks, utilities, the belongings still inside, and communication with buyers. That matters most when the owner lives in another state, and the guide warns against assuming that anyone with a key can manage every visit. It is also clear that a pending sale does not end the owner's upkeep duties, which last until the agreed closing and handoff.

Before an owner asks for any offer, the guide suggests putting together a current condition record: when someone last went inside, what is known about the roof, the furnace and other major equipment, which utilities are on, and who can authorize entry. It warns against switching on unfamiliar or possibly damaged equipment just to show that it works. To confirm the parcel and its public record, it points owners to the Indianapolis and Marion County property report card tool at indy/AssessorPropertyCards.

"Most of the empty houses people call us about weren't left on purpose," said Nick Hedberg, owner of As-Is Home Buyer. "Somebody moved, or a parent passed away and the kids live in three different states. Every month the house sits, it costs money to look after. We wrote the guide so owners can figure out who's responsible and what holding the house really costs, whether they end up selling to us or not."

The company buys houses in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Lawrence and Westfield in any condition, with no showings and no agent commission. Its site covers sales after a relocation or divorce and houses with structural damage, and each of the five communities has its own page. Separate guides explain selling a house as is, selling before a move and how the cash offer process works.

The guide is also plain about the tradeoff. A house in good repair, with an owner who has time to manage it, may bring more on the open market. An owner can set a free, no-obligation cash offer beside a listing estimate and the monthly cost of keeping the house empty, then decide.

The Indianapolis line, (463) 282-3371, is answered from 8 AM to midnight every day, and the email address is.... The vacant-house guide is at .

About As-Is Home Buyer

Founded in 2016, As-Is Home Buyer purchases houses directly from homeowners in the condition they are in, without repairs, showings or agent commissions. In central Indiana the company operates as As-Is Home Buyer | Sell My House Fast Indianapolis, and it also buys houses in several other U.S. markets. Its goal is a straightforward cash offer and a closing date that suits the seller.