California Hydro Excavation Launches, Bringing Over 40 Years Of Combined Experience To California's Underground Construction Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) New company formed to meet the need for hydro excavation, hydrovac, and underground utility exposure services across California.

Long Beach, CA - November 5, 2026 - After seeing an increasing need for hydro excavation and utility exposure services throughout California, a team of construction professionals with more than 40 years of combined industry experience decided it was time to start something new.

That decision led to the formation of California Hydro Excavation, a company focused on hydrovac services, utility potholing, daylighting, slot trenching, and vacuum excavation for commercial and underground construction projects.

The idea came from something the team had seen firsthand. California continues to build and upgrade its underground infrastructure. New electrical systems, fiber optic networks, EV charging stations, and utility installations all require contractors to work around existing buried lines.

And that isn't always easy.

Utility maps can be outdated. Underground lines aren't always where they're expected to be. And digging around gas lines, electrical conduits, or fiber cables with conventional equipment can create unnecessary risks.

The team saw an opportunity to put its years of field experience toward a company focused specifically on this type of work.

Built on Experience, Not Just Equipment

The people behind California Hydro Excavation bring more than four decades of combined experience in construction and underground utility work.

That experience helped shape the company's approach. Every job is different, and understanding what's underground is just as important as knowing how to excavate it.

Hydro excavation uses pressurized water to loosen soil while a vacuum system removes the material. The process allows crews to expose existing utilities and excavate selected areas with greater control than traditional mechanical digging in many situations.

It's especially useful when contractors need to verify utility depths, work around existing infrastructure, or prepare for new underground installations.

Services Focused on California Construction

California Hydro Excavation offers five primary services:



Hydro Excavation: Controlled excavation using water and vacuum equipment.

Hydrovac: Vacuum truck services for excavation, soil removal, and debris collection.

Utility Potholing: Exposing underground utilities to verify their location and depth before construction.

Daylighting: Uncovering buried pipes, cables, and conduits for inspection and access. Slot Trenching: Narrow excavation for electrical conduit, fiber optic lines, and other underground installations.

The company focuses on supporting general contractors, utility contractors, developers, and construction teams working on projects throughout California.

Looking Ahead

The goal behind California Hydro Excavation is straightforward: bring experienced people together and provide contractors with a dependable resource for underground utility exposure and excavation.

The company plans to build its business around the same principles that led to its formation: understanding the work, communicating with contractors, and approaching each project with the right equipment and experience.

With more than 40 years of combined industry knowledge behind the company, California Hydro Excavation is ready to take on its next chapter.

About California Hydro Excavation

California Hydro Excavation provides hydro excavation, hydrovac, utility potholing, daylighting, and slot trenching services for underground utility and commercial construction projects in California.

For more information or to request a project quote, visit or email ....

Address: California Hydro Excavation, 444 W. Ocean Blvd., Suite 800, Long Beach, CA 90802.