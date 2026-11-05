Metro Healthy Communities To Open 10Th Tampa Bay Location In Port Richey

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Our Port Richey health center will bring affordable, high-quality care closer to Pasco County families who have had to travel too far or wait too long for care.” - Priya Rajkumar, CEO of Metro Healthy Communities"Locally Operated Since 1994, METRO Brings Much-Needed Comprehensive Care to Pasco County

Tampa Bay, Florida - November 5, 2026 - Metro Healthy Communities (METRO), a nonprofit health care provider founded in 1994, today announced that it will open its 10th locally operated health center in Port Richey. Located at 6709 Ridge Road, Suite 202, the center is a new access point following METRO's designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in August. METRO was one of just four new organizations in Florida to receive the designation, and the first new FQHC established in the Tampa Bay region in decades.

The Port Richey health center will offer primary care, HIV and hepatitis C care and treatment, same-day HIV/STI testing, PrEP, nPEP, and DoxyPEP, behavioral health, and case management. As an FQHC, METRO provides care to all patients regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, with affordable self-pay options and a sliding fee scale based on proof of income. METRO accepts most major insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid, and eligible patients living with HIV can receive care through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. Patients can also connect with social services, including support with housing and food.

“For more than 30 years, METRO has been a locally operated beacon of comprehensive health care in the Tampa Bay region,” said Priya Rajkumar, CEO of Metro Healthy Communities.“Our Port Richey health center will bring affordable, high-quality care closer to Pasco County families who have had to travel too far or wait too long for care.”

Port Richey patients will also have access to free, discreet two-day prescription delivery from Metro Inclusive Pharmacy and up to $100 per month in copay assistance through METRO's flagship Copay It Forward program, which has reinvested more than $4 million in community-funded healthcare support since 2018.

As a newly designated FQHC, METRO receives federal funding to support day-to-day operations and greater access to grants aimed at improving health outcomes, strengthening its ability to serve its most vulnerable patients and making this new location possible.

The Port Richey health center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with late hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 727-321-3854 or visiting metrotampabay.

About Metro Healthy Communities

Founded in 1992, Metro Healthy Communities (METRO) is a nonprofit community health organization that has served the Tampa Bay region for more than 30 years. A Federally Qualified Health Center, METRO operates nine health centers in St. Petersburg, Tampa, Clearwater, Brandon, and New Port Richey, with a 10th opening in Port Richey, and offers more than 100 programs and services, including primary care, HIV care and prevention, STI testing and treatment, and Metro Inclusive Pharmacy. Through its Copay It Forward program, METRO has reinvested more than $4 million in community-funded healthcare support since 2018.

Learn more at metrotampabay.