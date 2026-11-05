MENAFN - GetNews) RARE 297 Steakhouse has been named a Top-Rated Restaurant in Pittsfield, MA for 2026 by Meritly. The award reflects a 4.7-star rating from 415 customer reviews.

Pittsfield, United States - November 5, 2026 - RARE 297 Steakhouse in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has been recognized with the Top-Rated Restaurant award for Pittsfield, MA in 2026 by Meritly, a platform that identifies highly-rated local businesses based on verified customer feedback. The award places the steakhouse among the most consistently praised dining establishments in the city according to publicly available review data. Owner Jose Salomon accepted the recognition on behalf of the restaurant.

The Top-Rated Restaurant designation from Meritly is issued to businesses that demonstrate sustained positive customer feedback across multiple review platforms. At the time the award was issued, RARE 297 Steakhouse held a 4.7-star rating based on 415 customer reviews. Meritly aggregates and analyzes public review data to identify restaurants that maintain high ratings over time, and the 2026 award reflects the steakhouse's performance throughout the evaluation period. Additional information about the award methodology is available at meritly.

What kind of restaurant is RARE 297 Steakhouse?

RARE 297 Steakhouse operates as a full-service restaurant in Pittsfield, focusing on providing quality food paired with attentive service. The establishment has built its reputation on delivering a dining experience that meets customer expectations consistently, as reflected in the volume and quality of feedback it has received. The restaurant's approach centers on maintaining standards across both its menu offerings and the level of service guests receive when visiting. Information about current menu options and hours of operation can be found at Rare297.

About RARE 297 Steakhouse

RARE 297 Steakhouse is a restaurant located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, owned by Jose Salomon. The establishment serves customers seeking quality food and service in the Berkshires region. The restaurant's 4.7-star rating from 415 reviews reflects ongoing customer feedback.

For more information, visit Rare297.