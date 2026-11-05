Crown Prince Meets With Estonia FM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tallinn, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Estonia Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, during a meeting on Thursday, discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties between Jordan and Estonia.

The Crown Prince expressed his pride in Jordanian-Estonian relations, emphasising the importance of building on the outcomes of the visit to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas.

His Royal Highness extended an invitation to Minister Tsahkna to visit Jordan and discuss the possibility of forming an economic delegation comprising Estonian businesspeople to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom, with a view to strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Speaking about the situation in the region, His Royal Highness highlighted Jordan's support for efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve sustainable calm, underscoring that the region will not enjoy peace without the two-state solution.

The Crown Prince warned of the dangers posed by Israel's measures aimed at annexing West Bank territory, stressing the need for the international community to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to their land.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// MF