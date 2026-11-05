Crown Prince Meets With Estonia PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tallinn, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday met with Estonia Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

During the meeting, held in Tallinn, the Crown Prince emphasised the importance of strengthening relations between Jordan and Estonia across various fields, particularly in economic spheres and in areas relating to the development of digital government services, cybersecurity, and tourism.

His Royal Highness expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Michal for inviting him to take part in the Tallinn Digital Summit 2026.

Speaking about the situation in the region, the Crown Prince reiterated the need to de-escalate tensions and work towards stability.

His Royal Highness also warned of the dangers of Israel's escalation in the West Bank, while urging a stronger international humanitarian response for Gaza.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// MF