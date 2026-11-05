Koretskyi, Fico Sign Ukraine-Slovakia Cooperation Agreement In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"We held intergovernmental consultations between the governments of Ukraine and the Slovak Republic in Lviv. Together with Robert Fico, we signed a joint declaration on cooperation. It sets out all the practical agreements reached today and planned projects as a clear action plan for our teams," the statement said.

The two sides also signed an intergovernmental agreement to establish a Ukrainian-English bilingual gymnasium in the Slovak Republic and a similar Slovak-English gymnasium in Ukraine. Both schools are scheduled to open in the next academic year.

Slovakia also announced a decision to transfer three electric locomotives to Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia. They are expected to be able to operate on the European-standard railway track in the Zakarpattia region by the end of the year.

Koretskyi and Fico discussed opening the remaining two negotiating clusters for Ukraine's EU accession and launching an EU macro-regional strategy for the Carpathian region. They also focused on cooperation under the European SAFE instrument.

Fico signals intention to intensify Slovak-Ukrainian dialogue

Koretskyi announced that a framework agreement on financial cooperation would be signed. It will pave the way for energy recovery projects worth more than EUR 100 million under the Ukraine Investment Framework.

"We are grateful for the EUR 500,000 energy assistance package. The funds will be used to deliver 54 generators to Ukraine by the end of the month. Slovakia is also allocating another EUR 300,000 as its second contribution to the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition and EUR 200,000 for medical equipment for our hospitals," Koretskyi added.

He separately thanked Slovakia for its decision to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

As reported, Slovakia is joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The decision contributes to international efforts to ensure the safe return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported or forcibly transferred during the war.

Photo: Sergii Koretskyi/Facebook