Morag Kennedy

Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Nottingham Trent University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Morag joined NTU as a Lecturer in Criminology in September 2019. In September 2020, she became the Course Lead for the MA Criminology. Her teaching involves research methods and theory, sexual and violent crime and criminology in the real world. She is also the Module Lead for Understanding Crime Research (Year 1). Her position includes supervision of both U/G and P/G dissertations. Her research interests include feminism, intimate partner homicide and intimate partner abuse/domestic abuse.

Morag holds a PhD and MA in Criminology from Birmingham City University, a BSc Hons in Biomedical Sciences and DipHE in Forensic Psychobiology from University of Abertay, Dundee and is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Morag has over 10 years of experience of teaching in Higher Education. She has carried out research into topics related to arts mentoring in prisons, domestic abuse, intimate partner homicide, secondary victimisation alongside evaluating the work of the New Bridge Foundation.

–present Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Nottingham Trent University

2020 Birmingham City University, PhD in Criminology

ExperienceEducation