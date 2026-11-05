Associate Professor, Sociology, University of Calgary

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Dean Curran is an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Calgary. He has previous degrees in economics, the philosophy of the social sciences, and a PhD in sociology. His research areas include the environment, digital and financial risk, social theory, and inequalities. He has publications in Big Data & Society, the British Journal of Sociology, Economy and Society, Antipode, Theory, Culture, and Society, Urban Studies, European Journal of Social Theory and a (2016) book with Palgrave Macmillan, Risk, Power and Inequality in the 21st Century. Most recently, he has edited the Handbook on Risk and Inequality (Elgar, 2022).

–present Associate Professor, University of Calgary



2013 Queen's University, PhD in Sociology

2004 London School of Economics, MSc Philosophy of the Social Sciences 2002 Queen's University, BAH Economics and History

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