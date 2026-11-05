NNIT A/S: Performance Progressing As Planned



NNIT's financial performance was in line with expectations at DKK 409.6m, equal to a constant currency revenue growth of -5.9% and -4.2% adjusted for the divestment of NNIT Singapore. The decline was to a wide extent due to deliberate strategic choices, greater selectiveness in contract onboarding and a sharpened focus on NNIT's core product offering. Finally, customer hesitation within Region Europe led to project delays and cancellations. The impact from project postponements was offset by more contract signings than expected in US, even though growth was lower compared with last year.

Group EBIT excluding special items amounted to DKK 22.2m in the third quarter, corresponding to a margin of 5.4%. Profitability was significantly impacted by the revenue decline and partly offset by continued progress on the transformation and cost-reduction initiatives.

Full-year financial outlook for 2026 is narrowed. Constant currency revenue growth is now expected to be -1% to -6% from previously“single-digit negative”. Group EBIT margin excl. special items and Special items are unchanged being 4-7% and“below last year's level of DKK 83m”, respectively. OneNNIT 2030 has been launched. The strategy focuses on establishing NNIT as the innovative, AI-driven niche specialist for life sciences customers internationally, and customers in the public sector, healthcare, and critical and regulated industries in Denmark. The strategy is brought to life through a business transformation program that centers on redefining and strengthening the commercial model, delivery model and business operations. The business transformation has already been launched.

NNIT has divested its Singapore business effective August 1, 2026, to sharpen the Group's focus on other life science areas with solid opportunities to expand customer engagements across practices. Excluding the Singapore business, Q3 2025 Group revenue would have been DKK 7.1m lower at DKK 424.5m, and reported growth in Q3 2026 would thus have been -3.5% compared with the reported revenue growth of -5.1%. Constant currency growth would be -4.2% compared with -5.9%. The divestment had a negligible impact on gross and EBIT margins. Further information is provided in the section on performance in Asia.

During the third quarter, NNIT's transformation has progressed as expected. The initiatives effectuated earlier in the year to support uplift in operational metrics have materialized as planned, however, project delays and cancellations continue to have negative impact on the business. As part of the transformation focus, NNIT has deliberately chosen not to engage with projects outside of the core product offering or lower-margin projects.

NNIT continues to progress strongly on the AI agenda. From a strategic perspective, AI is not regarded an add-on to the solutions portfolio, but a key component of commercial delivery. Beyond NNIT's two AI frameworks, Alera and Lumina, being deployed to customer engagements, NNIT is taking its next steps by expanding its presence in the Philippines by setting up an AI factory. NNIT will have a dedicated organization to embed AI across its solutions portfolio, building more agents to support daily tasks and upskilling of employees. Recently, NNIT launched another AI offering targeting the Life Science segment, which combines business prioritization, AI engineering, regulatory expertise and organizational adoption to help companies identify the right opportunities and turn them into scalable, compliant solutions.

With OneNNIT 2030, NNIT aims to become the innovative, AI-driven niche specialist for life sciences internationally, and the public sector, healthcare, and critical and regulated industries in Denmark. The strategy is executed through the ongoing transformation program, which sharpens commercial focus on selected niches, scales repeatable AI-enabled delivery and simplifies the organization. The ambition is a more predictable revenue mix and a return to sustainable, profitable growth.

Claus Rydkjær, President and CEO of NNIT, comments:“The third quarter results came in as expected and the business performance continues to improve, with signs of increasing stability. We are progressing well with the plans we laid out for the year. OneNNIT 2030 has been launched and builds on NNIT's solid foundation, focusing on our commercial, delivery and operating model. With the new strategy and the ongoing transformation program, we are building an innovative, AI-driven niche specialist company delivering tangible customer impact in life sciences internationally, and the public sector, healthcare, and critical and regulated industries in Denmark.”

Financial overview – Selected key figures