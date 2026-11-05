EZCORP To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results After Market Close On Wednesday, November 11, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, will issue fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 results (period ended September 30, 2026) on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link:

Live webcast registration link:

A replay of the conference call will be available online at shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at ....

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW.

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Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom

Elevate IR

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