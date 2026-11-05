Pat Tillman Foundation Honors Jake Plummer, Adam Popp, And Jonny Kim At Tillman Honors 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation hosted Tillman Honors Wednesday night at the Union League Club of Chicago and raised nearly $900,000 to invest in Tillman Scholars.

Jake Plummer, Pat's teammate at Arizona State and with the Arizona Cardinals, received the Champion Award. 2016 Tillman Scholar Adam Popp, who served twelve years as an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician, received the Make Your Mark Award. 2012 Tillman Scholar and NASA astronaut Jonny Kim gave the keynote.

"Just like Pat, Jake, Adam and Jonny each saw something that needed doing and went and did it," said Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and a 2014 Tillman Scholar. "Last night's support goes straight to the next Tillman Scholars carrying Pat's legacy forward."

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation's mission is to invest in remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. Learn more at PTF.OR.

Attachments



2026 Tillman Honors Honorees Attendees Investing in Leadership at Tillman Honors

CONTACT: Brandon Underwood Pat Tillman Foundation 3309806367...