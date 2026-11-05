Dee Pats Awsomotive Auto Repair Shop in Selden, NY

DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVE INTRODUCES 30,000-MILE SERVICE TO IMPROVE VEHICLE EFFICIENCY, PERFORMANCE, AND SAFETY

- Jeff BoeckelSELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dee Pat's Awsomotive, a Suffolk County auto repair shop with 50 years of history, has introduced a new 30,000-mile standard auto service, available now. Developed around preventive maintenance essentials, it is designed to help vehicle owners protect their investment, improve reliability, and reduce the risk of unexpected and costly repairs.The service package combines safety inspections, fluid services, and detailed component evaluations. With everything consolidated into one convenient visit, customers can streamline their maintenance needs.“Proactive maintenance beats reactive repairs,” said Jeff Boeckel, owner and ASE-Certified Class A Master Technician at Dee Pat's Awsomotive.“Our 30,000-mile service is as hassle-free as an oil change for the vehicle owner, but our technicians go much deeper on the shop floor. We run vital diagnostic checks, refresh critical components, and protect the vehicle to help make the next 30,000 miles just as smooth.”WHY IS A 30,000-MILE SERVICE ESSENTIAL FOR EVERY VEHICLE?A 30,000-mile service covers the first critical milestone in a vehicle's lifespan. The car transitions from factory-new to experiencing measurable component wear and tear..Inspections May Protect the Factory Warranty: Many manufacturers can deny claims if this milestone is missed..Prevents Sudden Mechanical Failure: Fluids and high-wear filters can break down around this milestone, exposing engine and drivetrain parts to friction and overheating..Save Money Spent on Avoidable Repairs and Replacements: Rotating the vehicle's tires can save customers hundreds on full tire replacements that would be needed if the tread ran below NYS inspection safety limits..Better Performance and Safety: A complete check of brakes, tires, steering, and suspension ensures maximum fuel efficiency and zero compromises on driver and passenger safety.EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN THE 30,000-MILE SERVICE FROM DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVEThe foundation of the package is a full oil change service with premium semi-synthetic or full-synthetic oil. Technicians purge the system, install a new oil filter, top it up, and apply a maintenance reminder sticker to help drivers keep up with future service intervals.Beyond the oil change, several other maintenance steps, safety inspections, and component checks increase the value and help preserve vehicle performance and lifespan..Tires, Alignment, and Body: A tire rotation and balancing evens out wear and helps tires last longer. Suspension components are lubricated. Hood and door hinges are checked for smooth action..Brakes, Steering, and Exhaust: Brake wear can be significant at 30,000 miles. Pads and rotors are checked for wear and damage. Rear drums are cleaned and adjusted. Technicians also check the suspension and steering and inspect the exhaust for leaks or security issues..Fluids, Hoses, and Transmission: At 30,000 miles, all fluids are replenished, leak checks are performed across all systems, and hoses and clamps are checked for integrity. Dee Pat's Awsomotive also checks the transmission fluid and condition to protect heat-sensitive components..Electrical, Wipers, and Battery: Technicians check the battery health and charging system, replace wiper blades with Rain-X Latitude products, top off washer fluid, and reset the vehicle's maintenance light..Road Test and Digital Report: The auto shop performs a comprehensive road test and provides a detailed digital vehicle evaluation report with photo and video documentation.Any necessary repairs are documented and quoted before performing additional work with the owner's consent. Dee Pat's Awsomotive advises that its Selden auto repair shop is available for service bookings six days a week, from Monday to Saturday.ABOUT DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVEDee Pat's Awsomotive is one of the longest-serving independent auto repair shops on Long Island. It is one of Suffolk County's best-rated auto shops with a 4.8-star rating on its Google Business Profile.The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive repair and maintenance services, including auto-electrical services. Owner Jeff Boeckel leads his team with over 25 years of professional experience. Dee Pat's Awsomotive services every make and model.

Jeff Boeckel

Dee Pat's Awsomotive

+1 631-698-1058

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DEE PAT'S AWSOMOTIVE INTRODUCES 30,000-MILE SERVICE TO IMPROVE VEHICLE EFFICIENCY, PERFORMANCE, AND SAFETY News Provided By Dee Pats Awsomotive November 05, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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