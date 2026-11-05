Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert To Present Webinar For Argentine Tech Companies Targeting U.S. Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seibert joins Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 11 to share how technology companies can earn visibility with U.S. buyers in AI tools

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a digital marketing agency, announced that its president, Justin Seibert, will present“From Argentina to the U.S.: Get Found. Get Chosen.” Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship is hosting the webinar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Argentina time (12:00 p.m. ET). The session will be presented in English.The webinar focuses on digital strategies that connect Argentine technology companies with U.S. clients. Seibert will cover digital positioning tools and how companies can build visibility in AI-powered search. He will also walk through demand generation tactics that help open new commercial opportunities in the U.S. market.More B2B buyers now begin their research in AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. For a technology company based outside the U.S., those tools can determine whether buyers put its product on a shortlist. Seibert has spent much of 2026 speaking on how AI search affects which companies buyers discover and choose. In October, he presented at the EDPNC Export Accelerator Workshop in Greensboro, N.C., and joined the U.S. Commercial Service for“AI Search for Manufacturers: How Manufacturers Can Get Found and Recommended by AI Search.”Registration for this webinar is open here.Seibert founded DOM in 2006 and has worked in digital marketing since 2001. DOM has helped companies on every populated continent grow through digital advertising and search. Seibert was named one of the top 25 most influential PPC experts, and in 2017 he was named West Virginia Exporter of the Year. He speaks often at international trade and marketing events, including U.S. Commercial Service programs. In July 2026, he presented“The New Trade Barrier: Getting Recommended by AI Search” at the NADEC conference.DOM's services include SEO, PPC, Agentic Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization, which focuses on visibility in AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Technology companies that want to reach U.S. buyers through AI-powered search turn to Direct Online Marketing to support that growth.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing, founded in 2006 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GEO, data analytics support, web design and conversion rate optimization. Their month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped them earn an 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

Justin Seibert

Agency News Monthly

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Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert to Present Webinar for Argentine Tech Companies Targeting U.S. Clients News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 05, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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