MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colait Appoints Susan McNair as Senior Vice President, Strengthening Global Life Sciences Leadership

Colait, the AI-powered platform transforming how pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medtech organizations engage clinical experts and execute critical commercial workflows, today announced the appointment of Susan McNair as Senior Vice President.

McNair brings more than 30 years of experience across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and broader healthcare sectors, with deep expertise in medical communications, key opinion leader (KOL) engagement, physician relationships and strategic life sciences programs. Her career includes experience with leading healthcare organizations, including Cardinal Health, and healthcare communications and consulting organizations, including AXON Communications, part of Avenir Global.

Throughout her career, McNair has worked closely with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, supporting strategic physician engagement initiatives, advisory boards, clinical investigator programs and communications. She also brings experience with technology platforms supporting thought leader identification, management and engagement. Her extensive industry experience, established relationships across the global healthcare community and understanding of the evolving technology landscape bring valuable expertise to Colait as the company expands its global presence and advances its AI-powered platform.

“Susan brings exactly the kind of deep industry experience and understanding that is central to what we are building at Colait,” said Colette Balaam, CEO of Colait.“She has spent decades working alongside pharmaceutical companies, physicians and leading clinical experts, and understands the importance of meaningful, trusted relationships in healthcare. Her experience across medical communications, KOL engagement and technology makes her a tremendous addition to our team as we advance our global ambitions.”

“I am excited to join Colait at such an important stage in its evolution,” said McNair.“The opportunity to bring together decades of experience in physician engagement and life sciences with the possibilities of AI is incredibly compelling. Colait is addressing important challenges facing the industry, and I look forward to helping advance the company's work with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare organizations around the world.”

McNair's appointment further strengthens Colait's leadership and industry expertise as the company expands its global reach and develops AI-powered capabilities for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medtech organizations.

About Colait

Colait is transforming how the global life sciences industry accesses expertise, generates clinical intelligence and executes critical workflows. Combining a global network of clinicians with AI-powered technology, Colait enables pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medtech organizations to harness expert perspectives, generate actionable insights and deploy intelligent agents across commercial, medical affairs, market access and other critical business functions.

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Colette Balaam

Colait

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Colait Appoints Susan McNair as Senior Vice President, Strengthening Global Life Sciences Leadership News Provided By Colait November 05, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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