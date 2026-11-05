MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Homes under 3,000 square feet have outgained the overall market in both towns since 2021

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In two of Connecticut's most sought-after towns, the smallest homes have quietly become the most expensive real estate on a per square foot basis. According to an analysis of closed single-family sales by Amanda Bryan, a luxury real estate agent specializing in New Canaan, Darien and Rowayton, homes under 3,000 square feet are now commanding significantly higher prices per square foot than homes more than twice their size, and the gap has widened sharply since 2021 in both Darien and New Canaan.

The recent sales tell the story plainly. In Darien this year, a 1,402-square-foot Cape on a fifth of an acre at 13 Devon Road sold for $945 per square foot. A 7,081-square-foot Colonial on nearly two acres at 7 Buttonwood Lane sold for $734. New Canaan shows the same pattern: a 2,262-square-foot Colonial on a quarter acre at 42 Hoyt Street sold this year for $792 per square foot, while a 5,693-square-foot Colonial on 1.7 acres at 113 Skyview Lane sold for $632.

The trend goes beyond individual sales. Since 2021, the median price per square foot of homes under 3,000 square feet has risen 76 percent in Darien and 70 percent in New Canaan, compared with 65 percent and 62 percent for the overall market, according to Bryan's analysis of SmartMLS closed single-family sales from 2021 through October 2026 (using only above-grade square footage). The pressure is sharpest at the entry level. The least expensive quarter of homes, roughly $2 million and under today, has seen price per square foot climb 83 percent in Darien and 69 percent in New Canaan since 2021, while the most expensive quarter, roughly $3.75 million and up, rose 52 percent and 60 percent respectively.

Bryan first noticed the shift in 2023, when several buyer clients began specifically mentioning that they did not want a large home. The moment it crystallized was when her buyer lost a competitive bidding situation at 177 Chichester Road, a renovated 1936 farmhouse of about 3,400 square feet on two acres that sold for $785 per square foot, at a time when homes over 5,000 square feet on similar lots were trading around $500 per square foot.

“That was the first time I noticed empty nesters and young families competing for the same house,” said Bryan.“Two completely different stages of life, chasing the same property for the same reasons: it was beautifully renovated, it was close to town, and it was not too much to take care of.”

Behind the premium is an unusual collision of buyers. In the market's middle band, first-time buyers with larger budgets than their predecessors had even five years ago are bidding against empty nesters looking to downsize. Both groups, Bryan notes, want largely the same thing: three to five bedrooms, move-in condition, proximity to town or school, and a usable yard without extensive upkeep. Condition, Bryan says, is the single biggest driver of the premium. In her experience, renovated, staged and move-in ready homes consistently outperform dated ones, and even smaller homes needing work carry a premium over larger fixer-uppers because construction costs and a shortage of skilled labor have made renovation projects harder to take on, particularly for households with two working parents.

The result is intense competition in specific price bands. Darien homes in roughly the $2 million to $3 million range now sell for about 113 percent of asking on average. Homes under 5,000 square feet on less than an acre are typically selling in about two weeks or less, at around 109 percent of asking in Darien and 106 percent in New Canaan.

Bryan's analysis also reveals why the supply of these homes keeps shrinking. The owners of starter homes who would normally trade up are increasingly being priced out of their would-be move. A buyer who purchased a 1,900-square-foot Darien home in 2021 likely paid about $1.09 million, the median that year for homes of that size. Comparable homes sold this year for a median of about $1.78 million, a gain of nearly $700,000. But homes of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet rose from a median of $1.56 million to $2.83 million over the same period, which means trading up now costs about $1.05 million, more than double the $470,000 gap of 2021.

“Who knows what 2027 will bring, but so far this year in both Darien and New Canaan, young families and professionals are chasing starter homes that have gone from roughly $1 million to $2 million in the last five years,” said Bryan.“But the would-be sellers of these starter homes, who bought five years ago and need more space, face their own squeeze. When they try to trade up, they are now competing with both downsizers and buyers coming from New York City with budgets of $2 million to $3 million or more, looking for strong public schools, more space and a reasonable commute. And in my experience, many of those downsizers and New York buyers are paying in cash. So even though most starter-home sellers have seen their houses gain significant value, the homes they want to move into gained far more in dollars. As a result, many of these owners are staying put, which keeps starter homes scarce and pushes their prices even higher.”

In Darien, a typical home of 3,000 to 5,000 square feet now costs about $1.7 million more than a home under 2,000 square feet, up from roughly $1 million in 2021. Bryan says many of her Darien clients who cannot bridge that gap locally are now looking to Fairfield, Wilton, Westport and Ridgefield to upsize within their budgets.“It's worth noting,” said Bryan,“that my buyers from 177 Chichester Road in 2023 ultimately bought in Westport, where they found their perfect home in their price range.”

For owners of smaller, well-located homes, Bryan's message is that they are sitting on the strongest segment of the market, with one caveat.“The bigger question is where the seller is going next,” she said.“For anyone relocating to a less expensive market or downsizing further, conditions favor sellers. For anyone trading up locally, the gap between what their home will sell for and what the next one costs has widened considerably. Competing for that next home takes a compelling, clean offer, with few or no contingencies and flexibility on the closing date. At the risk of shameless self-promotion, if you're in that position, you need an agent more than ever to help you time your sale and build a strategy to buy.”

Drawing on her background in wealth management, Bryan also cautions against treating price per square foot as an absolute measure of value, since it ignores condition, lot size and usability. Her approach is to start with what she hears from clients and then test it against the data.“What is striking about Darien and New Canaan is not just that buyers are paying more per square foot for smaller homes,” she said.“It is that smaller homes have continued to appreciate faster than the market as a whole, which is a trend, not an anomaly.”

About Amanda Bryan

Amanda Bryan is a luxury real estate agent who specializes in New Canaan, Darien and Rowayton, Connecticut, and has a background in wealth management. More information is available at .

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Smaller Homes Are Outpricing Larger Ones Per Square Foot in Darien and New Canaan, Luxury Agent Amanda Bryan Finds News Provided By AI Search Masters November 05, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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