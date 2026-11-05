HSS USA Celebrates Vijayadashami, Releases Annual Report Highlighting Nationwide Growth And Community Engagement

275 Shakhas Across 198 Cities and 35 States Reflect Growing Commitment to Character Building, Youth Development, Civic Engagement, and Selfless Service

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS USA) celebrated Vijayadashami across its nationwide network of shakhas (weekly community gatherings), reaffirming the timeless Hindu values of dharma (righteousness), discipline, unity, and selfless service. Marking the beginning of HSS USA's new organizational year, the celebrations also coincided with the publication of its 2025–2026 Annual Report, highlighting the organization's continued growth, community initiatives, and contributions to American society.

Vijayadashami: Celebrating Unity, Discipline, and Dharma:

Vijayadashami, symbolizing the triumph of dharma over adharma, was celebrated with enthusiasm by swayamsevaks and sevikas of all ages. The festivities featured vibrant demonstrations of Yoga, physical fitness, self-defense techniques, and synchronized drills, accompanied by the inspiring rhythms of Ghosh, the traditional marching band.

These demonstrations showcased the discipline, teamwork, confidence, and leadership skills developed through year-round weekly shakha activities.

Beyond its cultural and spiritual significance, Vijayadashami reflects HSS USA's enduring commitment to character building, cultural awareness, community service, and social harmony. Through weekly shakhas, children, youth, adults, and seniors from diverse backgrounds come together to learn, play, volunteer, and grow as one extended family, embodying the Hindu ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family.

Annual Report Highlights Organizational Growth and Community Impact:

As part of its tradition of beginning a new activity year on Vijayadashami, HSS USA released its 2025–2026 Annual Report, offering stakeholders, elected officials, academic institutions, media representatives, and the general public a comprehensive overview of its activities, achievements, and community contributions.

The report highlights HSS USA's expanding nationwide presence:

* 275 Shakhas across 198 cities in 35 states

* 89 Hindu YUVA university chapters

* 45 Hindu YUVA high school chapters

The report illustrates how HSS USA engages individuals and families across generations, with particular emphasis on children and youth, through programs designed to foster leadership, personal development, cultural understanding, civic responsibility, and service to society.

It also showcases a wide range of initiatives promoting civic engagement, neighborhood connections, and social harmony. These include Raksha Bandhan outreach recognizing community protectors and public servants; Sewa (selfless service) initiatives supporting local communities; interfaith dialogue and collaboration; and participation in broader American civic and cultural observances.

Among the highlighted activities are the Health for Humanity Yogathon, programs recognizing Black History Month and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and initiatives commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Together, these programs demonstrate HSS USA's commitment to preserving Hindu cultural values while encouraging active citizenship, mutual respect, and meaningful contributions to the broader American community.

Strengthening Communities Through Shared Values:

The Vijayadashami celebrations and Annual Report underscore a common message: strong communities are built through character, service, mutual understanding, and collective responsibility.

By bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds through its growing network of shakhas and community initiatives, HSS USA continues to advance its mission of developing responsible individuals, strengthening families, fostering social harmony, and contributing positively to American society.

The HSS USA Annual Report 2025–2026 is available online:

Read the HSS USA Annual Report 2025–2026

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS USA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Hindu values, character development, leadership, self-discipline, and community service. Through its nationwide network of weekly shakhas and educational, cultural, and service-oriented initiatives, HSS USA brings together individuals and families to foster civic responsibility, social harmony, and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family.

Vikas Deshpande

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA

+1 973-500-8477

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HSS USA Celebrates Vijayadashami, Releases Annual Report Highlighting Nationwide Growth and Community Engagement News Provided By Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh November 05, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional



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