Bitcoin And Ether Etfs Pull In $128M As Crypto Rebounds Post-Midterms

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US-listed spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds regained momentum on Wednesday after a brief thaw in broader risk sentiment tied to the outcome of the US midterm elections. Crypto markets rebounded alongside US equities following Democrats' victories, helping flip ETF flows that had recently been dominated by withdrawals.

According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs pulled in $74.6 million on Wednesday and Ether spot ETFs added $53 million. The move interrupted Bitcoin ETF outflows from three straight sessions, when withdrawals totaled $1.16 billion, and it also ended Ether's seven-day run of net outflows worth $657 million.

SoSoValue data shows spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $74.6 million of inflows on Wednesday after $1.16 billion in prior-session outflows. Ether spot ETFs added $53 million, reversing a $657 million seven-day outflow streak, also per SoSoValue. Bitcoin's ETF inflow rebound coincided with a market-wide risk turn after the US midterms, while Bitcoin traded back above $80,000. Not all fund flows improved: BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) continued to register outflows, extending its streak despite a broad recovery. Farside Investors reported that BTC ETF net flows for 2026 narrowed to about $79 million after Wednesday's inflow surge.

Key takeawaysBitcoin and Ether ETFs flip back to inflows

Wednesday's ETF turn came after a period of pressure that had investors focused on the direction of institutional demand. Bitcoin fund flows had been negative across three consecutive trading days, while Ether saw prolonged outflows over the past week.

SoSoValue's figures underscore the shift: Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $74.6 million and Ether spot ETFs gained $53 million. The improvement also followed signs that withdrawals were moderating-Bitcoin outflows fell from $399 million on Monday to $116 million on Tuesday-before Wednesday brought a clearer reversal.

The broader market backdrop mattered as well. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that Bitcoin rebounded above $80,000 as US stocks rallied following Democrats' midterm election victories, suggesting that macro sentiment played a meaningful role in short-term crypto positioning.

IBIT outflows persist even as the complex recovers

While the overall spot Bitcoin ETF complex saw inflows, fund-level data showed uneven participation. Farside Investors data cited by the article indicates that BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) recorded another $201.2 million in outflows on Wednesday, extending a four-session outflow streak to $935.2 million.

That contrast highlights an important nuance for readers tracking ETF flows: a rebound at the aggregate level does not necessarily mean every major vehicle is seeing demand return immediately. For traders and allocation-focused investors, differences across issuers can affect near-term liquidity and the timing of broader institutional re-engagement.

Against that backdrop, Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led inflows with roughly $237 million, helping offset ongoing selling pressure seen at IBIT. Farside Investors also reported that the latest day of inflows narrowed Bitcoin's 2026 net outflows to around $79 million.

What analysts say about the election and liquidity

Analysts caution that election-driven narratives may be overplayed when explaining day-to-day moves in Bitcoin. James Butterfill, head of research at digital asset manager CoinShares, said Bitcoin had largely priced in the likelihood of a Democratic sweep before the election. In that view, the subsequent price strength was more plausibly a relief reaction as uncertainty eased rather than a direct endorsement of any particular political outcome.

Butterfill added a practical warning for investors: it's easy to attribute too much of Bitcoin's performance to the election itself, when other drivers may be doing more of the work.

CK Zheng, co-founder of ZX Squared Capital and former global head of risk at Credit Suisse, pointed instead to factors that often influence BTC 's price more consistently-monetary liquidity, institutional investment flows, and overall risk appetite. He also suggested that the market structure created by spot Bitcoin ETFs could both broaden demand and expose Bitcoin to institutional selling pressure, depending on how portfolio flows evolve.

Zheng's framing matters because it helps explain why Wednesday's rebound could occur alongside continued outflows at a major ETF like IBIT: even when sentiment improves, institutional positioning can remain fragmented across managers and mandates.

Why these flow patterns matter going forward

For investors, the key takeaway is not simply that inflows returned, but that flows are still uneven-at least across issuers and not uniformly across asset classes. Wednesday delivered broad stabilization for the ETF complex, yet IBIT's continued withdrawals suggest that some institutions may still be reducing exposure even as others step in.

Going forward, readers should watch whether the inflow recovery holds for both Bitcoin and Ether-or whether Wednesday represents a short-lived relief rally that fades as macro and liquidity factors reassert themselves. ETF issuers' next few daily prints will be particularly useful for gauging whether demand is strengthening at the institutional level or merely rotating within the ecosystem.

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