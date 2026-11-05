Karnataka Government Raises DA For Employees And Pensioners To 18%

Karnataka Enhances Dearness Allowance

The Karnataka Government has issued orders enhancing the Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees and pensioners, reaffirming its commitment to their welfare and financial security. The DA for State Government employees drawing salaries under the 2024 Revised Pay Scales has been increased from 15.75 per cent to 18 per cent of basic pay, with retrospective effect from July 1, 2026. The same enhancement, from 15.75 per cent to 18 per cent, has also been extended to retired State Government employees and family pensioners, in accordance with applicable rules.

Commitment to Public Service

In a statement, the government said, "Government employees are the backbone of our administration. Their dedication, professionalism and commitment are instrumental in translating our policies and programmes into meaningful outcomes for the people of Karnataka. Equally invaluable is the contribution of our retired employees, who have devoted decades of their lives to public service and the progress of our State."

"At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, it is our responsibility to safeguard the financial well-being and dignity of those who serve and have served our State. This enhancement is a recognition of their contribution and a measure of our commitment to supporting them and their families," the statement added.

The government said it remains steadfast in its commitment to honouring public service, protecting the interests of employees and pensioners, and ensuring that their contributions are recognised with the respect and consideration they deserve. (ANI)

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