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Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


Date: 2026-11-05 12:16:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the“Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 November 2026, record date as of the 13 November 2026 & payment date is the 27 November 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.408000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.462400
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.562300
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.412200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.411400
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.172100
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.156100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.275100
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.245600
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.139700
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.124000
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.139400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.145300
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.196100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.209600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.233900
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.180800
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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