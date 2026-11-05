Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the“Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 November 2026, record date as of the 13 November 2026 & payment date is the 27 November 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.408000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.462400 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.562300 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.412200 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.411400 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.172100 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.156100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.275100 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.245600 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.139700 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.124000 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.139400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.145300 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.196100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.209600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.233900 JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.180800 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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