Lynx To Showcase Certifiable Computing For Electric Aircraft At The Evtol Show USA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Tim Reed to Speak as Company Announces eVTOL Design Win and Hardware Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx, a leader in safe and secure software platforms for mission-critical edge systems, today announced it will exhibit at The eVTOL Show USA, which takes place Nov. 17 in San Jose, Calif. At the show, Chief Executive Officer Tim Reed will present on certifiable software architectures that help electric aircraft do more with less weight and power, and the company will announce an eVTOL design win and a new hardware partnership at Booth 33.

Electric aircraft live and die by weight and power. In an eVTOL, every kilogram of avionics and every watt of computing come out of range and payload. That pressure is pushing developers to consolidate flight-critical systems, cockpit graphics, sensor processing, connectivity and emerging AI capabilities onto fewer, shared computing platforms. Consolidation raises new questions. Developers need to know how workloads will be isolated, how execution will stay predictable, and how certification evidence will be produced across the full system. The eVTOL Show USA brings together senior engineers, program leaders, OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, regulators and infrastructure developers working to bring advanced air mobility (AAM) into commercial operation.

What: The eVTOL Show USA 2026. Tim Reed, CEO at Lynx, will present a session titled“Building the Certifiable Software Behind Electric Flight.”

Who: Tim Reed, chief executive officer and board member at Lynx. Reed previously held leadership roles at Green Hills Software, where he led professional services, sales channels and new product launches. He has deep expertise in real-time operating systems, hypervisors, formal verification, and software robustness for safety- and security-critical applications. Members of the Lynx leadership and sales teams will also be available at the Lynx booth.

When: Nov. 17. Reed's session will take place at 11:35 a.m. PT.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose, 2050 Gateway Place, San Jose, CA 95110. Reed's session will take place in the Gateway Ballroom. Lynx will exhibit at Booth 33.

Why: Reed's 20-minute presentation will examine the architecture challenges involved in bringing flight-critical software, graphics, sensor processing and AI workloads onto consolidated computing platforms, and why fewer, shared computers matter for weight, power, and range in electric aircraft. At Booth 33, attendees can learn more about the following announcements and topics:



Design win: An emerging eVTOL developer has selected the Lynx platform to consolidate computing on its aircraft, part of a broader effort to reduce avionics weight and power as the program moves toward flight testing

Hardware partnership: Lynx is partnering with a European developer of rugged, low size, weight and power (SWaP) edge AI computers to pair its software platform with compact avionics hardware built for electric aircraft

How safety-oriented operating environments, separation kernels, hypervisors and graphics technologies support mixed-criticality eVTOL architectures that consolidate computing onto fewer platforms, helping reduce weight and power

How LYNX MOSA.ic.AI enables deterministic, certifiable AI execution across CPU and GPU workloads The integration and validation questions teams should address as they add advanced workloads to aircraft systems

To register for the event, visit . To schedule a meeting with Lynx at the show, visit .

About Lynx

Lynx delivers a safe, secure, and modular software platform for edge computing in aerospace, defense, industrial, and autonomous mission-critical systems. Purpose-built for real-time, mixed-criticality environments, Lynx enables CPU- and GPU-based workloads, including AI, to coexist without interference on a single mission computer. Its MOSA-aligned architecture reduces certification scope, accelerates deployment, and sustains systems across 10- to 30-year lifecycles. Backed by decades of proven deployment on the world's most demanding programs, Lynx enables engineers to build, certify, and deploy advanced mission-critical and AI-enabled applications across highly regulated industries. Visit to learn more.

Lynx and MOSA.ic product names are trademarks of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.

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