Northstar Meetings Group Names Carahsoft As A 2026 Stella Awards Recipient

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Recognized for Second Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named a recipient of the 10th Annual 2026 Stella Awards, held by Northstar Meetings Group, along with its leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings. The Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center (CCCC) was awarded a Gold Medal for Best Conference Center. Recognizing 243 organizations globally, these awards celebrate outstanding achievements in quality service and innovation for meeting and event professionals. The list of awardees, finalists and their profiles can be found at NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/Stellas.

The CCCC provides versatile, technology-enabled spaces for a wide range of in-person and hybrid events. Designed to foster collaboration and engagement, the Center supports impactful presentations, productive discussions and meaningful networking opportunities.

The CCCC's scale, reach and capabilities include:



More than 50,000 annual visitors: Open to Government leaders, IT manufacturers, technology partners and customers each year, the CCCC serves as a central hub for Public Sector technology engagement and collaboration.

More than 5,000 engagements: The Center hosts thousands of events, trainings, executive briefings and partner engagements.

A comprehensive collaboration environment: The CCCC provides Government and industry stakeholders with opportunities to connect, exchange insights, demonstrate capabilities and explore solutions supporting Public Sector missions.

Full-service Production Studio: The Production Studio has supported hundreds of videos, podcasts, interviews, livestreams and content creation . Better Together Demo Center: Customers can interact with real-world technology solutions through personalized demonstrations, showcasing how capabilities can address mission requirements.



“We are honored to be recognized with a Gold Medal for Best Conference Center in Northstar's Stella awards for the second consecutive year,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“The Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center serves as a central hub for bringing together our customers, technology partners and industry leaders to exchange ideas, build meaningful partnerships and drive innovation. This recognition reflects the commitment of our team and reseller partners to delivering exceptional experiences and creating an environment that inspires collaboration and facilitates critical conversations.”

Northstar's Stella Awards honor excellence across key segments of the industry, including hotels, convention and conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, DMOs/CVBs and DMCs. This year's awardees were selected from nearly 8,000 votes and a record-breaking 1,167 nominations, reflecting superior performance in overall excellence, food and beverage offerings, staff professionalism, sustainability initiatives and other vital elements of the meetings and events experience.

“The Stella Awards honor the consistent contributions of the industry's most trusted supplier partners who set new standards for service and innovation,” said Shalise DeMott, Senior Vice President, U.S. for Northstar Meetings Group.“Awardees are first nominated and voted on by planners, then undergo a thorough review by an esteemed panel of judges.”

To learn about the honorees of the 2026 Stella Awards, visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/Stellas.

Northstar Meetings Group's 2027 Stella Awards will open for nominations on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Organizations are encouraged to enter early to secure the lowest rates and maximum marketing support.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider, supporting Federal, State and Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations and Private Sector Companies with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor, reseller and integrator partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, FedRAMP, GovRAMP, MultiCloud, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), Customer Experience & Engagement, 5G, Quantum, and IoT/OT, quantum computing, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), first responder technologies and more. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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