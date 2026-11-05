Dr. Chris Meek Releases America As A Cultural Mosaic, A Call To Rebuild The Shared Civic Commitments That Hold A Diverse Nation Together

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author, philanthropist and veterans advocate Dr. Chris Meek released America as a Cultural Mosaic: The Many Pieces That Shape a Nation on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The book, which carries a foreword by former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta, argues that America's strength has never come from uniformity. It comes from people of different backgrounds committing to a shared set of civic ideals.

Written in the year America marked both its 250th anniversary and the 25th observance of September 11, the book takes on a question Meek calls larger than politics: what it means to be American when citizens increasingly see one another as enemies rather than neighbors with different views.

"America is strongest not when everyone becomes the same, but when different people commit to shared ideals," Meek writes. "Without that shared structure, diversity alone cannot sustain a nation."

Meek proposes replacing the familiar "melting pot" with the image of a mosaic: distinct pieces that keep their own shape, texture and color, held together by a common frame of liberty, equality before the law, self-government, freedom of conscience and human dignity. Across 15 chapters, he examines:



Polarization and the cost of silence, and why Americans need to argue about what is right rather than who is right

Race, memory and historical truth, making the case that a mature patriotism faces the nation's failures without abandoning its ideals

The lessons of September 12, when a divided country briefly rediscovered a common identity Leadership, civic education and common ground, with practical demands on leaders, parents, teachers and citizens



The book grew out of a symposium Meek hosted on his podcast, Next Steps Forward, with Dr. Sherry Molock of George Washington University; Col. Seung Paik, a U.S. military veteran, leadership expert and author of Leadernomics; Dr. Saqib Qureshi, author of Being Muslim Today; and Adela Cojab Moadeb of the National Jewish Advocacy Center.

In his foreword, Panetta writes that Meek "has written the book that this moment requires. He does not offer easy comfort or partisan remedy. He asks harder questions." Panetta adds: "A nation confident in its own identity, committed to its own democratic norms, and capable of disagreeing without descending into dehumanization is a nation that deters its own unraveling."

Early praise

"Few books capture the promise and the peril of this American moment as clearly as America as a Cultural Mosaic. Dr. Meek writes with the honesty and moral seriousness that our public discourse desperately needs." - Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., immediate past president and CEO of TIAA, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve System

"Every generation has to decide whether to keep the American experiment going. Chris Meek delivers the warning we most need: a mosaic without a frame is just scattered pieces." - Dr. Kelly Wright, Emmy Award-winning journalist and Senior White House Correspondent, Christian Broadcasting Network

"Every leader eventually reaches terrain the map does not cover. Chris Meek argues, convincingly, that America is standing on exactly that ground right now." - Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., U.S. Army (Retired), author of When the Map Runs Out

Availability

America as a Cultural Mosaic will be available on Amazon on November 5, 2026, in paperback (ISBN 979-8-9923579-3-6), hardcover (ISBN 979-8-9923579-5-0) and e-book (ISBN 979-8-9923579-4-3). Publishing support was provided by Ignite Press. For bulk purchases and speaking engagements, contact... or visit nextstepsforward.co.

About Dr. Chris Meek

Dr. Chris Meek has spent more than 30 years in financial services at institutions including Goldman Sachs, State Street Global Advisors, S&P Global and Morningstar. He is cofounder, chairman and CEO of SoldierStrong, a charity that donates revolutionary medical technology to help America's veterans take their next steps forward. He also founded the 9/11 Legacy Foundation, which honors those lost on September 11, 2001 and educates Americans about the attacks' lasting impact.

Meek is an adjunct professor at Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and hosts the weekly podcast Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek on VoiceAmerica Media. He is executive producer of the award-winning 2026 documentary The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11, narrated by Gary Sinise. America as a Cultural Mosaic is his fourth book, following Next Steps Forward (2022), Everyday Triumph (2025) and Keeping Our Nation's Promise (2026). He holds a doctorate in organizational change and leadership from the University of Southern California.

Review copies and interview requests: Please contact Christina Stroback, ...

Media Contact: Christina Stroback

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at