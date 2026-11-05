MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, November 5, 2026

Air France-KLM Group (Air France-KLM) and KLM welcome the ruling delivered on 5 November 2026 by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which sets aside the judgment of the General Court of the European Union of 7 February 2024. That judgment had annulled, following an action brought by Ryanair, the European Commission's July 2020 decision approving the liquidity support granted by the Netherlands to KLM to help it overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

The immediate effect of the Court of Justice's judgment, which is favourable to Air France-KLM, is to restore the full effect of the Commission decision that had previously been annulled.

The Court of Justice has referred the case back to the General Court to examine Ryanair's other pleas, on which the General Court did not rule at first instance. Air France-KLM will do everything in its power to defend the interests of the Group and its subsidiaries as this case moves forward.

Air France-KLM reminds that all support measures received by Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM during the Covid-19 period had already been repaid, with interest, as of 2023, in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Air France-KLM press office

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airfranceklm.com - X: @AirFranceKLM

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20261105 - Ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on November 5, 2026