Exosens' Climate Targets Validated By The Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

A major milestone in the Group's sustainability roadmap, with ambitious science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2050



Exosens' near-term and net-zero science-based targets have been validated by SBTi

The Group commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2024 base year

Exosens also targets a 90% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050 from a 2024 base year, supporting its commitment to reach net-zero emissions across its value chain The Group will prioritize emissions reductions and neutralize residual emissions through permanent carbon removals in accordance with SBTi criteria

Press release, Mérignac (France), 5 November 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces that its near-term and net-zero science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by SBTi Services, the target validation subsidiary of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

This validation confirms that Exosens' climate targets meet SBTi's internationally recognized science-based criteria and support the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Building on its initial commitment to the SBTi in 2024, the Group has established measurable emissions reduction targets covering its operations and value chain, combining long-term industrial growth with environmental responsibility.

“The validation of our climate targets by SBTi Services marks an important milestone for Exosens. As we expand our industrial footprint and production capacity to support growing customer demand, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and fully integrating climate considerations into our long-term strategy. These science-based targets provide a clear framework for reducing emissions across our operations and value chain. Together with close cooperation with our suppliers, these efforts will help us to build a more sustainable and resilient Group,” said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Ambitious climate targets for 2030 and 2050

Exosens commits to achieving the following targets by 2030, using 2024 as the base year:



Scope 1 and 2: to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 42%;

Scope 3, business travel and employee commuting: to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 25%;

Scope 3, fuel- and energy-related activities and upstream transportation and distribution: to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 51.6% per euro of value added; Supplier engagement: to ensure that suppliers accounting for 54% of emissions from purchased goods and services and capital goods have science-based targets.

In addition, Exosens commits to reaching net-zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2050, supported by the following targets from a 2024 base year:



Scope 1 and 2: to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 90%; Scope 3: to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 90%.

The Group will prioritize emissions reductions and neutralize residual emissions through permanent carbon removals in accordance with SBTi criteria.

Achieving these targets will require sustained action by Exosens and its value-chain partners and will also depend on the evolution of technologies, energy systems and other external factors.

Decarbonization initiatives and progress reporting

Exosens will integrate its climate ambition into its industrial development by improving energy and resource efficiency, reducing operational and transportation emissions, as well as engaging suppliers in emissions reduction initiatives. These efforts support the Group's approach to responsible growth, combining industrial performance, technological innovation and environmental responsibility.

Exosens will monitor its GHG emissions and report regularly on progress towards its validated targets through its sustainability disclosures, reinforcing transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

Financial calendar

22/02/2027: FY 2026 results (before market opening).



About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the fields of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detectors and imaging solutions such as digital cameras, ion, electron, neutron and gamma-ray detectors as well as image intensifier tubes. This enables Exosens to address complex challenges in extremely demanding environments by providing its customers with tailor-made solutions. Thanks to its sustained investment, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D activities carried out at 13 sites across Europe and North America and more than 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .

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