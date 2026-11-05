Voltalia SA: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In The Share Capital As Of October 31, 2026
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|10/31/2026
|131 318 716
|223 679 773
|223 250 251
Next on the agenda: 2026 annual results, on 4 March 2027 (before market open)
|About Voltalia ( )
| Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
| Voltalia
Email:...
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin
...
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
Attachment
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261105 - Voting rights 311026
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