SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Better Home & Finance Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2026. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: BETR) securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/better-home-finance-holding-company-betr-class_action_lawsuit.

Better Home & Finance Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macroeconomic factors;consequently, the Company was unlikely to achieve its target of $1 billion in monthly funded volume within the anticipated timeframe; andas a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What's Next for Better Home & Finance Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/better-home-finance-holding-company-betr-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Better Home & Finance you have until November 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Better Home & Finance Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Better Home & Finance Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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